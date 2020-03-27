NAMI golf outing
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will still hold its summer golf outing this year.
The outing, set for June 5, will have open registration at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event, with a shotgun start scheduled for 8 a.m.
The event will be held at Riverby Hills Golf Club and will consist of teams of four playing 18 holes.
To register, call the NAMI office at 419-352-0626.
Spaces to shoot still available
FINDLAY — Many shooting ranges with public access in Ohio remain open for those who want to enjoy the shooting sports and get outdoors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
Visitors are encouraged to follow all social distancing guidelines and respect others personal space while at a shooting range. State-owned public shooting ranges are recommended to no more than 10 participants at a time.
A shooting range permit is required to shoot at Class A (supervised rifle and pistol), Class B (unsupervised rifle and pistol) and Class C target ranges (unsupervised clay target shotgun). A shooting range permit is not required at Class D (unsupervised archery) or other ranges not classified by the Division of Wildlife (other fees or purchases may apply).
Purchase an annual or daily shooting range permit at wildohio.gov or any location where hunting and fishing licenses are sold. An annual permit costs $24 and a daily permit is $5. An annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo is available to Ohio residents for $29.12.
Northwest Ohio public shooting ranges currently open:
Wildlife District Two office archery range (Hancock County), Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area clay target shotgun range (Defiance County) and Resthaven Wildlife Area clay target shotgun range (Erie County).
Mentored turkey hunting opportunities
FINDLAY – Special mentored style turkey hunting opportunities are available to Ohio residents at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area and the recently-purchased Andreoff Wildlife Area in Hardin County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Registration will be taken for several wild turkey hunting opportunities for youth and adults who have never harvested a wild turkey. Hunts are available for the youth turkey season on April 18 and 19, as well as for one-week hunting sessions April 20-26, April 27-May 3, May 4-10, and May 11-17.
Registration is taken on a first come, first serve basis and is open now. To register visit https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration/.
Permits for youth wild turkey season will be issued to youth hunters only. Two permits are available, and applicants must be 17 years or younger on the date of the hunt to participate. Eight permits are available for the spring turkey season on the two wildlife areas and are available to both youth and adult hunters. Permits allow for one mentee and one nonhunting mentor. Mentees are only eligible to participate once.
All permits will be for a mentor and mentee style hunt. Mentees are responsible for providing their own mentor. Either the mentee or mentor can register. The registrant must specify whether they are the mentee or mentor in the affiliation line during registration. After registering, they will be contacted for their partner’s information.
Participants will receive special hunt rules, a permit, and map of the area via email prior to the hunt session.
To qualify for a wild turkey hunt, learners must not have held an Ohio turkey permit for more than three consecutive years or registered a turkey harvest as a landowner within the last three years.
To qualify for all other species, learners must not have held an Ohio hunting license or an Ohio apprentice hunting license for more than three consecutive years.