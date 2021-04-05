Baseball
Perrysburg Varsity Baseball traveled to Whitmer Saturday for an out-of-conference battle. The Jackets defeated the Panthers 7-0. Noah English threw a shutout on the mound which included 10 strikeouts. They improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Eastwood Eagle Varsity Baseball team defeated Lakota 22-1 in game two to sweep on Saturday. the doubleheader and they now stand at 7-0 on the season.
Track
Perrysburg boys track team finished in 2nd place overall at the Perkins Pirate Relay Saturday.
Perrysburg girls track team finished in 2nd place overall.
Lacrosse
BG beat Lima in double overtime on Saturday. Jake Holdron had the game-winning score.
