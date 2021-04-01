Boys Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys tennis played a OTCA state team tournament match against St John’s Jesuit High School at Shadow Valley Tennis Club Tuesday. The scores are below.
1S: Aidan Williams (SJJ) d Mathias Drumm 6-0,6-0
2S: Tyler Wood (SJJ) d Theo Bock 6-0,6-1
3S: Nathan Allan (SJJ) d Zach Mangan 6-0, 6-0
1D: Rafa Yazji/Alex Kufner (SJJ) d Dom Meszaros/Aaron Hershberger 6-0,6-0
2D: Jack Oswald/Jonathon To (SJJ) d Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-0,6-0
Softball
Clyde 2 Lake 1
Otsego 6 Evergreen 4
Lacrosse
Perrysburg opened their NLL season against Southview Tuesday, 19-1, to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the NLL. Cam Davidson led the way with 6 goals.
Northview 12 BG 9