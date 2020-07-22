Falcons named to All-Amerian Scholars list
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Several Bowling Green State University hockey players were named to the American Hockey Coaches Association’s 2019-20 Division I Krampade All-American Scholars list, the Western Collegiate Hockey Aassociation announced Tuesday.
The list of BGSU players includes Brett Rich, a junior from Bowling Green. The other players are Sam Craggs, Jacob Dalton, Garrett Daly, Eric Dop, Brandon Kruse, Frédéric Létourneau and Cameron Wright.
The Men’s League was represented by 53 honorees across its 10 programs, with Alaska Anchorage leading all teams with 11 selections. The Women’s League saw 56 student-athletes honored by the AHCA, with Bemidji State topping the seven-team circuit with 15 selections. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have a 3.6 GPA each semester and participate in 40 percent of his/her school’s games at an AHCA-member institution. The 109 WCHA players honored are among 571 All-American Scholars recognized by the AHCA this year. Nationally, 318 men’s players and 253 women’s players were selected.
Open-air beer garden opens at Hensville
TOLEDO — Fleetwood’s Beer Garden opens on Friday and coincides with the Detroit Tigers’ Taxi Squad coming to Toledo to train at Fifth Third Field.
Located in Hensville Park, Fleetwood’s Beer Garden adds more outdoor seating downtown. The space is complete with picnic tables.
Masks are required to enter. Social distant seating will be in place.
Carryout food or food from home is allowed. Other food will be available for purchase. Outside alcohol and DORA cups will not be permitted in Hensville Park.
Dogs on a leash are allowed.
Hours are 4-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 29.
Fans are not currently allowed inside the stadium to watch the Tigers train.
Links Lassies compete at BGCC
Here are the results from the Link Lassie played at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Low Gross:
Becky Ridgley
Susan Enright
Lorraine Miner
Low Net:
Becky Ridgely & Sarah Foster
Susan Enright
Sally Amos
Low Putts:
Becky Ridgeley