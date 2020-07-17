Clair named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Bowling Green State University redshirt junior Andrew Clair has been named a preseason candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.
While Clair played in just four games during the 2019 season, he has proven to be a dynamic running back throughout his three years at Bowling Green. He is a two-time third team All-MAC player and broke the school record with 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman in 2017. He has twice previously been named to the preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Clair enters his redshirt junior season with 1,671 career rushing yards. Also a threat as a receiver, Clair has 42 career catches for another 302 yards. He has 17 career touchdowns (13 rushing and four receiving) and reeled off four consecutive 100-yard rushing games in 2017.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November and three finalists will be selected as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee later in the month. The committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, members of the media and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards.
The Doak Walker Award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.
As it currently stands, BGSU football is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Robert Morris on Sept. 12 for Heroes Day. Due to the cancellation of non-conference schedules in the Big Ten, Bowling Green currently has a 10-game schedule which includes the first four games at home. The Falcons will host Buffalo to open MAC play on Sept. 26 before hosting Liberty for Homecoming on Oct. 3.
Gold scramble benefits coats for kids
The St. Rose-Perrysburg knights of Columbus will hold the 5th annual Charity Golf Scramble benefiting the Coats for Kids Program on Aug. 28 at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.
There is a 7 a.m. check in and 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. There will be several prizes.
The $85 per player or $340 per team cost includes green fees with cart, range balls, gift bags, snacks, drink tickets and ribs and chicken lunch buffet.
For more information contact Mike Kelly at 419-356-3192 or mbdkelly89@gmail.com.
Links Lassies play at BGCC
Here are the results from the Link Lassies league played at the Bowling Green Country Club on Monday.
Low Gross:
Eileen Smith and Carol Sanner
Pat Stavish
Pat Burns
Low Net:
Eileen Smith
Pat Stavish
Pat Burns
Low Putts:
Carol Sanner