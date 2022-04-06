Gottshall named MAC Pitcher of the Week
Bowling Green State University softball standout Payton Gottshall has earned Mid-American Conference pitcher-of-the-week honors again. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.
Gottshall earns the honor for the fourth time this season and the eighth time in her BGSU career.
Gottshall, a native of Massillon (Perry H.S.), went 3-1 with an earned-run average of just 0.97 and 37 strikeouts in 21-plus innings last week. Her one loss came against nationally-ranked Michigan, as she allowed two earned runs vs. the Wolverines.
Over the weekend, Gottshall earned the win in all three games as the Falcons swept Toledo at Meserve Field. She went 3-0 with an ERA of just 0.42, a minuscule opponent batting average of .089 and 30 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings, allowing just one run in the entire series.
In Friday’s series opener, Gottshall surrendered just two hits and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game victory. UT’s lone run came in the seven inning on a walk, a steal and a pair of sac bunts to cut BG’s lead from 7-0 to 7-1. The next day, Gottshall fired a one-hit shutout vs. the Rockets, walking just one batter while striking out 11. She came back in the second game of the doubleheader to pitch 2 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout relief as the Falcons rallied for the win, with four of the eight outs coming via strikeout.
On the year, Gottshall is 12-6 with five shutouts, a 1.37 ERA and an opponent batting average of .177. In MAC play, she is 5-2 with an ERA of 0.68 and 59 strikeouts in 41 innings.
Gottshall shared this week’s MAC pitcher-of-the-week award with Ball State’s Angelina Russo.
BGSU is 17-9 overall, and the Falcons are 5-3 in MAC play.
Gurney is MAC Baseball Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University baseball’s Kyle Gurney has been named the Mid-American Conference Baseball Player of the Week. Last season’s MAC Freshman of the Year, this is Gurney’s first recognition of the 2022 season.
Gurney, a junior from Belleville, Michigan (Divine Child), started a brilliant week with two RBI in the Falcons’ 12-3 win on March 29 over the Michigan State Spartans, aiding the Falcons to the program’s first win over a Power 5 since 2014. He then had another two hits in the first game of a four-game series against Akron.
The final three games against Akron were where Gurney truly shined. In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he had two hits and two RBI, including a home run. That momentum carried into the second game of the doubleheader, hitting another two home runs to total four RBI in the contest. In the final game of the series on Sunday, Gurney mashed again, racking up another homer, a double, and three more RBI. Over the final three games of the series, he walked twice and struck out just a pair of times.
Over the course of the week, Gurney logged a .429 batting average and 1.048 slugging percentage while belting four home runs, 11 RBI and 22 total bases over the five games. He is now in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak while also scoring in 10 straight games.