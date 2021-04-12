Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys tennis lost a home match to Bryan on Friday 4-1. The lone winner was freshman Zack Mangan, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 (tiebreak).
1S: Jay Fortner (B) d Mathias Drumm 6-1,6-1
2S: Carter Brown (B) d Aaron Hershberger 6-0,6-1
3S: Mangan (BG) d Caleb McCashen 2-6, 6-1, 10-7
1D: Nathan Hess/ Craig Jackson (B) d Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock 6-4,6-4
2D: Aiden Andrews/ Micah McCashen (B) d Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-3,6-2
Track
Eastwood Julia Sabo broke a school pole volt record on Friday clearing 10’7” at the Whitmer Invitational.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg boys traveled to Brunswick High School for an out-of-conference battle Friday. The Yellow Jackets came away with the win 14-2. They improve to 6-1 overall.
Softball
Perrysburg traveled to Lima Bath High School Saturday for a double-header. The Lady Jackets split the games with the Wildcats, each taking one with a final score of 6-5. The Jackets are now 3-2.
Baseball
Lake 5 Wauseon 3 on Saturday.
Softball
Lake 11 Northwood 0 on Saturday; Lake 12 Northwood 1 (2nd game of a double header).
The Bowling Green State University softball team scored a pair of sixth-inning runs to overtake the University at Buffalo Saturday, and the Falcons went on to a 5-4 win and a split of the teams’ doubleheader at Nan Harvey Field in Buffalo.
Madi McCoy’s two-out double plated Sammy Dees with the go-ahead run for the Falcons (15-16, 7-9 Mid-American Conference) in the sixth. Moments earlier, Dees had driven Peyton Dolejs home to tie the game and set the stage for McCoy.
Dolejs was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the victory, and the freshman’s two hits included the first home run of her young career.
Hannah Davies picked up the win, throwing a complete game and allowing just four hits.
The Bulls (9-20, 7-7 MAC) captured Saturday’s opening game by a 7-2 score.
BGSU outhit UB by a wide margin in both games. But, as was the case on Friday, the bulk of Buffalo’s runs on Saturday came via the long ball. BG left a total of 23 runners in base in the two games, compared to just five for the hosts.
The Falcons had a 12-4 advantage in hits in Saturday’s opener, but all seven UB runs came in the second inning, via just three hits. A grand slam by Alicia Peters was the big blow in the inning.
Sydney Stepp faced just two batters over the minimum in her four-and-a-third-inning relief stint in game one. She retired 10 straight batters at one point, and allowed just one walk and one hit while striking out six.
Maycee Godbolt came off the bench to go 2-for-2 in the opener. Greta L’Esperance had three hits and McCoy two as the Falcons had a 12-4 advantage in that category.
Soccer
Vinny Worner lifted the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over the University of Akron on Sunday. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Cochrane Stadium.
With the win, the Falcons (6-4-0, 4-2-0 MAC) move into sole possession of first place in the MAC standings. BGSU and Akron (4-3-1, 3-3-0 MAC) had entered the day tied at the top.
The Falcons had significant advantages in total shots, shots on goal and corner kicks. BGSU took 25 shots to Akron’s eight, and the Falcons had a 9-0 margin in shots on goal. BG took 12 corner kicks to the Zips’ four, and the winning goal came off of corner number 12.
Chris Sullivan – who along with Worner was recognized in Senior Day ceremonies prior to the match – took that corner, and played it into a crowd of players in the penalty area. The ball came out to Worner, and the Copley native hit a shot from just inside the 18-yard line.
For Worner, the goal was his first of the season and the fifth of his collegiate career. It also marked his second game-winning goal and his first “golden goal” as a Falcon.