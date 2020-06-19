Lourdes tennis adds Scott to signing class
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University head coach Bobby Johnson has announced that Kaitlyn Scott has signed a letter of intent to play tennis for the Gray Wolves beginning this fall.
A native of Perrysburg, Scott attended Lake High School, but did not play tennis as the Flyers did not offer the sport. She has competed in USTA events instead. Scott played basketball and competed in cross country and track and field while at Lake.
“In scouting Kaitlyn and watching her showcase her tennis talent, I was impressed with her speed and overall tennis awareness,” Johnson said. “I am really excited that Kaitlyn is coming to play tennis here at Lourdes University.”
Upon arriving at Lourdes, Scott intends to major in nursing.
Link Lassies scores
The Link Lassies started their season at Bowling Green Country Club. Results from the first round:
Low gross:
Sharon Gargasz
Cindy Gerkin
Low net:
Sharon Gargasz
Cindy Gerkin
Low putts: tie
Sarah Foster
Sharon Gargasz
Eileen Smith