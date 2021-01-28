Eastwood HS basketball
LIBERTY CENTER — Eastwood jumped out to a 38-16 halftime lead and never looked back with a 58-47 win over Liberty Center.
Eastwood girls improve to 12-5 overall and Liberty Center falls to 11-4 overall.
Aubrey Haas led Eastwood with 26 points and Kenna Souder added 12 points.
Cassidy Chapa led Liberty Center with 22 points and Samantha Graber chipped in with 11 points.
BGSU men’s soccer
In a preseason exhibition game on Tuesday, Bowling Green soccer beat Xavier, 2-0.
The teams had agreed to play four periods, with the last period used as a reserve game.
BG’s new goalkeeper, Logan Kowalcyzk, played well for the Falcons, allowing no scores. BG opened up the scoring in the second period with a goal by newcomer Jacob Erlandson from a set piece, and then sophomore Eli Shope put the Falcons ahead 2-0 in the 3rd period.