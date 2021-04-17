Tennis
Bowling Green boys played a league match against Sylvania Southview on the road Thursday. Southview won the match 5-0.
1S: JP MCNerney defeated Mathias Drumm (BG) 0-6, 6-4,6-1
2S: Harosh Hasan defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 7-6, 1-6,6-1
3S: Jerry Ning defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 6-1, 6-1
1D: Pranau Dixit /Kashov Agnihatrilo defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) 6-3, 7-6
2D: Amaan Omer/ Derin Apul defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-2,6-4
Perrysburg hosted Anthony Wayne Thursday for an NLL matchup. The Yellow Jackets swept all 5 courts Thursday to get the win. They improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLL.
1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeats Zack Conrad 6-0, 6-0.
2S: Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) defeats Logan Sutto 6-2, 6-0.
3S: Nick Barry (Perrysburg) defeats Daniel Froelich 6-0, 6-4.
1D: Grant Warner/Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg) defeats Levi Woods/Noah Kovin 6-2, 6-1.
2D: Tyler Bossa/Niranjan Bhagwat (Perrysburg) defeats Cam Buraszeski/Henry Dietrich 6-4, 6-2.
Softball
Eastwood defeated Fostoria 18-0 Thursday at home to improve to 12-2 on the season and 5-0 in the conference.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg hosted St. Francis Thursday for a non-league showdown. The Jackets fell behind early and couldn’t battle their way back eventually losing with a final score of 7-15.
Anthony Wayne 12 BG 2 on Thursday