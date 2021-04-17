Tennis

Bowling Green boys played a league match against Sylvania Southview on the road Thursday. Southview won the match 5-0.

1S: JP MCNerney defeated Mathias Drumm (BG) 0-6, 6-4,6-1

2S: Harosh Hasan defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 7-6, 1-6,6-1

3S: Jerry Ning defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 6-1, 6-1

1D: Pranau Dixit /Kashov Agnihatrilo defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) 6-3, 7-6

2D: Amaan Omer/ Derin Apul defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-2,6-4

Perrysburg hosted Anthony Wayne Thursday for an NLL matchup. The Yellow Jackets swept all 5 courts Thursday to get the win. They improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLL.

1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeats Zack Conrad 6-0, 6-0.

2S: Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) defeats Logan Sutto 6-2, 6-0.

3S: Nick Barry (Perrysburg) defeats Daniel Froelich 6-0, 6-4.

1D: Grant Warner/Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg) defeats Levi Woods/Noah Kovin 6-2, 6-1.

2D: Tyler Bossa/Niranjan Bhagwat (Perrysburg) defeats Cam Buraszeski/Henry Dietrich 6-4, 6-2.

Softball

Eastwood defeated Fostoria 18-0 Thursday at home to improve to 12-2 on the season and 5-0 in the conference.

Lacrosse

Perrysburg hosted St. Francis Thursday for a non-league showdown. The Jackets fell behind early and couldn’t battle their way back eventually losing with a final score of 7-15.

Anthony Wayne 12 BG 2 on Thursday

