Ball State rallies past BG
Bowling Green’s Sammy Dees went 3-for-4 and Sarah Gonzalez homered for the second-straight game, but Ball State rallied for a 9-5 win over the softball Falcons Sunday on the road. Madi McCoy had two hits, including a double, for the Falcons.BGSU will be back in action this weekend, as Akron comes to Meserve Field for a four-game series beginning Friday afternoon.
BGSU tennis bests Miami
The Bowling Green State University tennis program found their way back into the win column on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Miami. The RedHawks had to forfeit the No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles courts, giving the Falcons a quick advantage. From there, Bowling Green captured the doubles point as well as three more singles courts to claim the 5-2 win for the day.
With the result, the Falcons move to 8-4 on the season while being 4-2 in MAC play. The Orange and Brown will return to the court this coming Friday to host the second edition in the Battle of I-75 for this season.
Falcon women blank Ohio
The Bowling Green women’s soccer team seized control early in Sunday’s match, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes en route to a 3-0 win at Ohio. BGSU is now 5-1 on the season.
Katie Cox scored the game-winning goal for the second consecutive match, and Madi Wolfbauer scored two goals, also for the second consecutive match. Cox and Wolfbauer scored just under two minutes apart, with Wolfbauer’s penalty-kick goal giving BGSU a 2-0 lead at the 10:57 mark, and the Falcons were never headed. Wolfbauer added another goal early in the second half to cap the scoring.