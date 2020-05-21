Lourdes soccer player dies unexpectedly
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University men’s soccer player Lucas Bosch has passed away unexpectedly in his home country of Spain.
A native of Las Palmas, Spain, Bosch just completed his freshman season with the Gray Wolves.
In his first year with the Gray Wolves, Bosch appeared in all 18 matches, making 17 starts. He helped the Gray Wolves win six matches in 2019, one shy of the program record. Bosch drew an assist on the match-winning goal at Cornerstone while finishing the year with five total shot attempts, three of which were on goal.
“Lucas was a wonderful teammate, a diligent student, and someone we all enjoyed being around,” head coach Matt Johnson said. “We had an extremely emotional team meeting on Monday, hearing this kind of news is such a difficult thing. Words cannot describe what a great loss this is, not only to our soccer program, but the entire Lourdes community. Most importantly, our hearts go out to his parents and family. This feels like such a sudden and unexplainable loss, and I cannot imagine the grief they are going through in this moment. He left an impression that feels much larger than the one year he was here, and he will be sorely missed.”
NAMI cancels golf outing
The National Alliance on Mental Illness summer golf outing will be postponed until 2020.
The outing had been set for June 5 at Riverby Hills Golf Club.
Lourdes player from BG honored
SYLVANIA — A former Bowling Green High School softball player was honored by Lourdes University softball.
Katie Devine was selected to the WHAC Champions of Character Team for displaying the five core values of NAIA: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.