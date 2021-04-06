Softball
Lake defeated Rossford, 15-2 at Rossford on Monday. Lake is 3-3 (1-0) NBC and Rossford is 0-1 in the NBC.
Eastwood defeated Fostoria Monday 11-0 in five innings.
Elmwood defeated Woodmore Monday during an NBC opener 17-1.
Baseball
Fremont Ross defeated Bowling Green 7-4 Monday.
Eastwood beat Northwood 8-0 at home Monday. Lake Boos threw a no hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk. Eastwood stays perfect at 8-0.
Perrysburg hosted Bryan Monday for a non-conference game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bears 13-3. Cam Darrington led the way with 5 RBIs while Christian Gulgin had nine strikeouts on the mound.
Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys tennis played a non-league match against Clay High School at BG on Friday. The scores:
1S: Will Horvath (C) d Mathias Drumm 6-0,6-0
2S: Caleb Bundy (C) d Aaron Hershberger 6-2,6-3
3S: Gavin Alexander (C) d Zack Mangan 6-4, 5-7,1-0(11-9)
1D: Trenton Moore/Easton Snyder (C) d Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock 7-5,6-0
2D: Chanta Kham/Kurt Wells (C) d Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-2,6-4
Clay won the match 5-0. Bowling Green’s lineup of primarily underclassman (2 freshman and 3 sophomores) was outmatched against Clay.
The best match was at third singles where Mangan came back and won the second set (7-5) after losing the first set 6-4. The third set match tie-breaker went back and forth with Mangan having 3 match points before Kurt came back and won 5 straight points to win the match.
Soccer
After two weeks of no men’s soccer for the Bowling Green Falcons because of the coronavirus, the team is ready to finish out the season.
The Falcons, 3-1, have four games scheduled, including three at Cochrane Stadium.
The four matches are:
Today at Western Michigan.
Sunday, home vs. Akron at 1 p.m.
April 14, home vs. West Virginia at 3 p.m.
April 18, home vs. Nothern Illinois at 1 p.m.
