CCHA, FloSports Agree to multi-year streaming partnership
AUSTIN, Texas – FloSports has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association that will see every regular season and postseason event hosted by a CCHA member school streamed live and on-demand.
The partnership brings NCAA Division I hockey to FloSports’ fast-growing FloHockey platform starting with the 2021-22 season.
The seven CCHA member institutions are Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University and Northern Michigan University.
The multi-year partnership is expected to provide carriage for more than 150 regular season games, including all 84 regular-season match-ups. The agreement covers all regular season games to include preseason, non-conference match-ups and the entire CCHA postseason tournament.
Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25 vertical sport categories in the US and abroad.
Lourdes Wrestling adds transfer from Perrysburg
SYLVANIA — Head coach Dock Kelly III has announced that Moises Guillen will transfer to Lourdes University in the fall to continue his wrestling career with the Gray Wolves.
The Toledo native arrives at Lourdes after spending three seasons at Ohio University. He redshirted during the 2017-18 season, where he competed in open events posting a 9-4 record, mainly at 149 pounds. As a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, Guillen wrestled at 141 pounds for the Bobcats, recording a 5-4 mark before going 1-3 last season in a pair of events.
“Moises is an elite wrestler who will instantly become a contender to win a national title,” Kelly said. “He is an incredibly hard worker, and his technique level is off the charts. Moises is a rare talent, and we anticipate his work ethic to carry over and raise the intensity of our entire room!”
A product of Perrysburg High School, Guillen was a member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2014 state runner-up team. He won a state championship and was a two-time state finalist in addition to a four-time state placer. Guillen is the winningest wrestler in the school’s history, finishing with a 174-22 prep record.
Upon arriving at Lourdes, Guillen plans to major in marketing. He should have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Gray Wolves.
Link Lassies league results
The Link Lassies played Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club. Here are the results:
Low Gross:
Becky Ridgely
Susan Enright
Sally Amos
Low Net:
Becky Ridgely
Cindy Gerken
Sally Amos
Low Putts:
Sara McDerrmott