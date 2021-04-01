Baseball
Eastwood won their fourth game of the year as they defeated Swanton 10-3 at home.
Perrysburg hosted Lake for an out-of-conference matchup. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Flyers 12-2 behind 10 hits.
Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys played a non-league match against Findlay at Findlay High School. The scores were:
1S: Max Hosey (F) d Mathias Drumm 6-0,6-0
2S: Carson Dale (F) d Aaron Hershberger 6-0, 6-0
3S: Austin Asada (F) d Zack Mangan 6-1, 6-0
1D: Mac Robertson/Arda Dastan (F) d Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock 6-0, 6-1
2D: Nick Simmermeyer/Haden Harris (F) d Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-1, 6-0
Findlay won the match 5-0. Findlay also won six JV matches.
Perrysburg boys traveled to Clay High School to kick off their season, winning 5-0.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg girls started their season off at Southview High School in an NLL contest. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cougars 17-4 behind 7 goals from Olivia Alvarado and 5 goals from Lily Jones.
Perrysburg boys traveled to Ottawa Hills for a non-league matchup. The Yellow Jackets locked it down on defense and defeated the Green Bears 13-0, improving to 3-0 on the season.