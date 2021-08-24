Blair aces 2nd hold at country club
Bill Blair scored his first official hole-in-one Monday morning during the Silver League at Bowling Green Country Club. Bill aced the par 3 second hole. He used a 5 iron for the 147 yard shot. His shot was witnessed by, Bill Jones, George McKinney and John Mugler.
Blair refers to this hole-in-one as his first official ace because he scored one on the par-4 fifth hole years ago but it was to a temporary green in front of the regular green. He was playing in a play off against John Maxey when he made that shot.
BGSU women’s soccer loses at Michigan
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer got on the board early on a Lacee Bethea goal, but host Michigan battled back, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute of a 2-1 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Lili Berg made four saves for BG, including a save on a U-M penalty kick, and Mackenzie Reuber drew the assist on Bethea’s goal.
The Falcons face Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday.