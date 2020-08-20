BGHS tennis
Libby Barnett took the only win for BG in another third set tiebreaker.
Singles
K. Posey 6-1 6-3 (Bryan) Lucy Busselle
Libby Barnett 4-6 8-6 10-7 M. Adams (B)
E. Bassett 6-0 6-1 (B) Hannah Mathey
Doubles
Taylor/Wheeler (B) 7-5 6-0 Maddie Harrington/Jenna Sickler
K. Seaman/Grothaus (B) 6-2 7-5 Audrey Geyman/Nina Zhu
In additional matches, Heather Knowlton/Leela Cromwell and Wendy Rockovich/Mia Herrera also won.
Otsego HS boys golf
Otsego’s boys golf team defeated Evergreen Tuesday in a match at Stone Ridge by a score of 206 to 219. Michael Budge of Otsego was the medalist with a round of 42.
Eastwood HS girls golf
Eastwood defeated Genoa and North Baltimore in a tri-match at Maumee Bay State Park today, Eastwood 241, Genoa 256 and North Baltimore 261.
Medalist honors went to Eastwood’s Mariah Hahn shooting 49. Other scores for Eastwood were Ella Speck 62, Evie Hall 64, Mallory Kramer 66, Hannah Lang 70 and Emma Finley 47.
Elmwood HS boys golf
Elmwood Boys Golf lost to Gibsonburg Boys Golf 186 to 213.
Mills transfers to Lourdes to continue hoops career
SYLVANIA — Anthony Mills will transfer to Lourdes University this fall to continue playing basketball, head coach Dennis Hopson has announced.
Mills, a native of Columbus, played at Owens Community College as a sophomore in 2019-20, where he averaged 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the Express.
“Anthony is an experienced point guard with size and strength,” Hopson said. “He will share the responsibilities at the lead and shooting guard position. He is very good with the dribble in making plays for himself and his teammates.”
Mills scored a season-high 27 points against Southern State as a sophomore while pulling down 14 rebounds against Lorain County. He had an eight-assist game versus Kellogg. Mills played at Alderson Broaddus as a freshman in 2017-2018, where he tallied 3.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per night.
A product of Westerville South High School, he was a First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference selection as a senior while helping lead the Wildcats to the Division I state championship.