Soccer
Western Michigan University scored a pair of early goals, and the Broncos held on for a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team Wednesday afternoon, in Mid-American Conference action at the WMU Soccer Complex.
The Falcons (5-4-0, 3-2-0 MAC) controlled play for the bulk of the 90 minutes, and BGSU had an 8-3 advantage in total shot attempts on the day. But, the Broncos (6-3-0, 4-3-0 MAC) got goals from Dylan Sing and Mike Melaragni less than five minutes apart to take a two-goal lead in the 19th minute.
BG’s Jacob Erlandson scored in the final second of the first half, beating the buzzer with a nifty shot after a header by Erlandson was deflected off of the crossbar by a WMU defender. But, the Falcons were unable to find the equalizer in the second half.
Baseball
Northwood 3, Lake 1 on Wednesday.
Softball
Fostoria 7, Lake 0 on Wednesday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg girls lacrosse hosted Anthony Wayne for an NLL matchup Wednesday. The Lady Jackets were dominant as they defeated the Generals 22-2 to improve to 3-0 overall. Olivia Alvarado led the way with 10 goals.