Lacrosse
Perrysburg 14, Ottawa Hills 8
Olivia Alvarado and Grace Garee eached scored 4, Meagan Gibbs had 3, Lily Jones scored 2 and Cleavenger one Tuesday.
Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys tennis played a league match against Maumee High School at Maumee High School on Tuesday. The scores were:
1S: Braden Tucker (M) d Mathias Drumm 6-4,6-3
2S: Gavin Young (M) d Aaron Hershberger 6-1,6-0
3S: William Zhang (M) d Zack Mangan 6-2, 6-3
1D: Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) d Zack Howery/Steve Suelizer 7-5,6-2
2D: Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) d Jordan Chen/Hyengu Hwong 6-0,6-3
Maumee won the match 3-2. The match came down to the first singles match of Drumm v Tucker. Tucker’s big first serve was too much for Drumm to handle in the first set along with one break of serve. In the second set Tucker again held his big serve while breaking Drumm twice including the last game of the match.
Perrysburg boys hosted Southview Tuesday to start their league season. The Yellow Jackets defeated Southvidw 5-0 to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the NLL. 1st singles: Perrysburg’s Mson Deal defeated JP McNerney 6-0/6-1. 2nd singles: Perrysburg’s Matthew Wiley defeated Haroon Hason 6-4/6-2. 3rd singles: Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal defeated Jerry Ning 6-0/6-0. 1st doubles: Perrysburg’s Grant Warner and Nick Barry defeated Kayshov Agnihotri and Prahar Dixi 6-2/6-2. 2nd doubles: Perrysburg’s Tyler Bossa and Nate Fugett defeated Amaan Omer and Isaac Caputo 6-0/6-1.
Track and field
Elmwood girls on Tuesday took first. Elmwood 73/Van Buren 50, with the boys taking second.Van Buren 85/ Elmwood 52, during a dual meet.
Softball
Elmwood started strong Tuesday with nine runs in the first inning and kept it going with a 14-1 victory over Lakota.
Perrysburg hosted Whitmer Tuesday for a non-league battle. The Lady Jackets controlled the game and defeated the Panthers 4-2 behind a 2-3 at bat performance with 2 RBIs and 1 home run by Jess Miller and pitching by Maison Gerrard.
Lake swept Port Clinton Tuesday 12-0.
Eastwood beat Northview 14-6 and improved to 7-1 on the season.
Baseball
Bowling Green 4 Findlay 5, from Tuesday.