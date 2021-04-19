Swimming
Bowling Green State University’s Daisy Platts continued her winning form, twice breaking the pool record in the 100 backstroke Friday during the Mid-American Conference Championships in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She broke the record in prelims then swam a school-record time of 52.39 seconds in the finals to become a back-to-back MAC champion.
Tennis
The Bowling Green State University tennis program claimed a 4-3 victory on the road over Buffalo on Friday. The Falcons picked up the doubles point to begin the day and followed it up with three singles wins to capture the win for the day. The win pushes the Falcons to 10-6 on the season while being 6-4 in conference play. Bowling Green will next return home on Sunday to host Western Michigan for a 3 p.m. start. The Falcons and Broncos previously faced on March 14 in a close 4-3 finish that favored WMU.
1S - Marharita-Sophia Tavpash (BGSU) defeated Pia Schwarz (UB), 6-3
2S - Gabriella Akopyan (UB) defeated Ioanna Tsadari (BGSU), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4)
3S - Hsin Yuan Shih (UB) defeated Ayumi Sasaki (BGSU), 6-1, 6-0
4S - Ambre Amat (UB) defeated Yulia Kapitanova (BGSU), 6-2, 7-5
5S - Selina Karg (BGSU) defeated Azra Deniz Comlek (UB), 6-2, 6-2
6S - Hannah Neuman (BGSU) defeated Nikoleta Antoniou-Karademitrou (UB), 6-1, 7-5
1 D- Schwarz/Antoniou-Karademitroi (UB) defeated Tavpash/Bettinelli (BGSU), 6-3
2D - Sasaki/Tsadari (BGSU) defeated Comlek/Sedas (UB), 6-4
3D - Karg/Neuman (BGSU) defeated Amar/Shih (UB), 6-0
Softball
Despite BGSU’s Mikenzie Vaughn’s home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, host Ohio University recorded a 4-3 win over the Bowling Green State University softball team on Friday. The game, the opener of the teams’ four-game Mid-American Conference series, was held at Ohio Softball Field.
Katie Yun homered twice for the Bobcats (13-13, 9-8 MAC), who scored all four of their runs via the long ball. Yun’s first round-tripper broke a scoreless tie, but the Falcons (15-17, 7-10 MAC) plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning, as both Nikki Sorgi and Peyton Dolejs doubled during that frame.
Sarah Gonzalez beat out a grounder up the middle for an infield single that scored Sorgi from third, and Gonzalez then came all the way around to score from first on the Dolejs double.
In the sixth inning, Madi McCoy homered to give the Falcons a two-run lead, but in the bottom of the inning, Yun’s two-run homer tied the score at 3-3.
Payton Gottshall, pitching for the first time since March 21, threw a complete-game six-hitter as the Falcons had a narrow 7-6 advantage in the hits column. Two of Ohio’s hits were bunt singles, and another was a bloop double, but the three homers accounted for all four Bobcat runs.
Eastwood lost 11-1 to Elmwood on Friday.
Otsego softball beat Lake 11-2 at home on Friday.
Perrysburg traveled to Anthony Wayne Friday for an NLL showdown. The Lady Jackets battled the Generals until the very end, however, a 2-run 5th inning helped propel the Generals to a win with a final score of 3-4. Perrysburg moves to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the NLL.
Eastwood played a double-header against Evergreen on Saturday. Eastwood won the first game 10-9 and dropped the second game 12-6.
Lacrosse
BG beats West Geauga 9-8 in overtime Saturday. BG’s Evan Brandt had the winning goal with 7 seconds remaning.
Track and Field
The Bowling Green State University track and field team won five events and the 400 relay team broke the BGSU school record as the Falcons scored 130 points to win the Gibson Invitational, hosted by Indiana State Thursday through Saturday.
Northern Iowa was a distant second in the team standings with 97.5 points and the host Indiana State finished with 97 points. Central Michigan placed fourth, followed by DePaul and Dayton. In total, 16 teams scored at the meet.
Baseball
BG 10 Maumee 3 BG on Friday.
Perrysburg traveled to Anthony Wayne Friday for an NLL showdown. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite get in a rhythm and ended up losing to the Generals with a final score of 2-8. The Jackets are now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLL.
Eastwood 17 McComb 0 on Saturday. The Eagles are now 13-0 on the season.