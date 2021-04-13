Tennis
Bowling Green (BG) High School boys tennis played a nonleague match against Defiance (D) High School at Defiance High School. The scores are below.
1S: Andrew Frederick (D) d Mathias Drumm 7-5,6-2
2S: Ryan Yeager (D) d Aaron Hershberger 6-0,6-2
3S: Zack Mangan (BG) d Damien Martinez 6-1, 6-1
1D: Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) d Nate Blunt/Riley Nadler 6-3,6-4
2D: Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) d Kolton Greear/Carter Campbell 6-2,6-7(2),6-2
Bowling Green won the match 3-2. The match came down to the second doubles match of Konecny/Brian v Greear/Campbell. Greear/Campbell came back in the second set and got it to a tie-break. Greear/Campbell took control early in the tiebreak and forced the third set to decide the match. Konecny/Brian righted the ship and made two breaks early in the third set. They cruised to the win and the match decider.
Softball
Eastwood beat Woodmore Monday 17-0 in 5 innings. Cassi Kieper got the win and Eagles who are now 3-0 in the NBC.
Perrysburg traveled to Southview Monday for their first NLL game. The Lady Jackets defeated the Cougars 8-4 behind a 3-3 outing at the plate by Cassie Plummer and a homerun from Kylie Griggs. Maison Gerrard pitched all 7 innings to get the win.
Otsego picked up the win over Rossford 10-0 in 5 innings and improves to 5-0 and 2-0 in NBC play Monday.
Elmwood came away with a 9-4 win over NBC foe Lake on Monday.
Baseball
Perrysburg was on the road at Southview to open up NLL play Monday. The Yellow Jackets had 14 hits and only 2 errors which got them the win with a final score of 10-1. They improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the NLL.
Undefeated Eastwood stayed perfect with a win Monday over Woodmore 9-2 in their NBC opener. They are now 10-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. They will host Toledo Christian on Thursday.
Bowling Green 11 Napoleon 1 on Monday.