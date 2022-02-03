DEKALB, ILLINOIS — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team, trailing with under two minutes left, ended the game on a 12-1 run, defeating Northern Illinois, 64-54, Wednesday night.
“We showed great resilience on the road tonight. I was proud of the way multiple players on our team stepped up and made big plays,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
The Mid-American Conference game was held at the NIU Convocation Center.
BGSU junior Ellisa Brett scored a career-high 22 points, and a cast of Falcons made key plays down the stretch to help BGSU (10-8, 5-4 Mid-American Conference) secure the road victory.
Brett had eight points in the fourth quarter, going 2-for-2 from the three-point line. She was 4-for-6 from the arc in the game.
Freshman Joceyln Tate scored nine points, while seniors Kadie Hempfling and Madisen Parker scored eight apiece.
Parker hit two three-point field goals in the fourth quarter, while Hempfling had seven of BG’s 12 points during the game-ending run.
Tate also had four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just over 20 minutes of action.
Hempfling had eight rebounds, three assists and a block. She had seven points, five boards and two assists in the fourth quarter alone.
A’Jah Davis led the Huskies (8-11, 5-6 MAC) with 14 points. Davis split a pair of free throws with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter, but BGSU freshman Amy Velasco got herself to the line with 1:18 remaining and hit the tying and go-ahead free throws.
Then, Hempfling’s defensive effort forced Davis to commit a traveling violation with 1:02 on the clock.
On the next possession, Velasco found Hempfling at the top of the arc, and the senior drained a three-point try to give the Falcons a four-point advantage with 52.5 seconds left.
NIU missed a three-point attempt, with Hempfling grabbing the rebound. Velasco was fouled and split a pair of shots at the stripe. Davis made 1-of-2 free throws with 29.1 ticks left, but the Falcons went a perfect 6-for-6 at the stripe from that point on, with Brett hitting two and Hempfling the final four.
After going just 3-for-16 from three-point range in the game’s first three quarters, the Falcons were 5-of-7 from the arc in the fourth. Both Brett and Parker were a perfect 2-for-2 from the arc in the final quarter.
For BG, the win broke a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies. The Falcons are now 19-8 in MAC regular-season contests and 21-9 overall against conference teams since the start of the 2020-21 season.
In that time, BGSU had beaten 10 of the other 11 MAC teams – every conference opponent except for Northern Illinois.
Wednesday night’s win was the Falcons’ first against the Huskies since a Jan. 20, 2016, victory in DeKalb.
The Falcons return to the road this weekend, heading to Muncie, Ind., to meet Ball State on Saturday (Feb. 5). That game will begin at 1 p.m. at Worthen Arena.
Then, BGSU will meet NIU for the second time in as many Wednesdays when the Huskies come to the Stroh for a Feb. 9 rematch. That game will begin at 7 p.m. and will be the Falcons’ Play 4Kay Game.