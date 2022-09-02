Orioles Guardians Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cleveland. 

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the season's biggest surprises, the Baltimore Orioles weren't looking for validation on their road trip. They found it anyway.

Rookie Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber's first pitch, leading the Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Guardians on Thursday night.

