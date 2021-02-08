DIVISION 1
Perrysburg is the No. 9 seed and will host Toledo Bowsher the No. 15 seed on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Bowling Green is the No. 12 seed and will host Clay the No. 14 seed on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
Rossford is the No. 1 seed and will host on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. the winner of Rogers (No. 10 seed) and Maumee (No. 12 seed).
DIVISION III
Lake is the 10 seed and will host Northwood the No. 13 seed on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Otsego is the No. 8 seed and will play at Evergreen the No. 3 seed on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Eastwood is the No. 6 seed and will host Maumee Valley County Day the No. 11 seed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24
Elmwood is the No. 8 seed and will play at No. 7 Seneca East on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.