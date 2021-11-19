Bowling Green City Team Tournament Squad of Champions
The Bowling Green City Bowling Tournament starts on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. with breakfast at 9 a.m. All past champions are recognized. All leagues voted to participate in this year’s tournament during their regularly scheduled league nigh, Nov. 29 -Dec. 2. Those teams not interested in participating will have the week off. Additional squad times are available on Dec. 4 and 5.
900 Global Bowling and Storm/Roto Grip Demo Day
Al-Mar Lanes is hosting a bowling ball demos day Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m. This event is exclusive to league bowlers and will allow them to throw the most current balls on the market to see how each reacts. Get guidance and recommendations from the experts.
There will be over 25 different bowling balls to roll. Those participating include 900 Global, Storm and Roto Grip. Contact Bill Wammes at 419.352.4637 for more information.
Al-Mar Lanes Star of the Week Loyalty club Winners, Nov. 16
Scratch High Series
Kyle Waynick, 715, American
Pancha Melendrez, 675, Ladies Major
Scrtach High Game
Ryan Spangenberg, 257, ASK/Eagles
Mallory Fritz, 225, Elks
Handicap High Series
Eric Slater, 795, American
Vicki Shumacher, 779, Ladies Major
Handicap High Game
Paul Downard, 309, Randy Miller
Maryann Dimick, 286, Ladies Major
Cornfed Ballers’s
Holly Spencer, Nate Spencer, Haley Maidment, CJ Peterson, Chelsey Smithers
Scratch Series Men
Ken Foster, 568
Scratch Series Women
Tiffany Genson, 440
Scratch Game Men
Tyler Foster, 213
Scratch Game Women
Kathy Henry, 206