Bowling Green City Team Tournament Squad of Champions

The Bowling Green City Bowling Tournament starts on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. with breakfast at 9 a.m. All past champions are recognized. All leagues voted to participate in this year’s tournament during their regularly scheduled league nigh, Nov. 29 -Dec. 2. Those teams not interested in participating will have the week off. Additional squad times are available on Dec. 4 and 5.

900 Global Bowling and Storm/Roto Grip Demo Day

Al-Mar Lanes is hosting a bowling ball demos day Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m. This event is exclusive to league bowlers and will allow them to throw the most current balls on the market to see how each reacts. Get guidance and recommendations from the experts.

There will be over 25 different bowling balls to roll. Those participating include 900 Global, Storm and Roto Grip. Contact Bill Wammes at 419.352.4637 for more information.

Al-Mar Lanes Star of the Week Loyalty club Winners, Nov. 16

Scratch High Series

Kyle Waynick, 715, American

Pancha Melendrez, 675, Ladies Major

Scrtach High Game

Ryan Spangenberg, 257, ASK/Eagles

Mallory Fritz, 225, Elks

Handicap High Series

Eric Slater, 795, American

Vicki Shumacher, 779, Ladies Major

Handicap High Game

Paul Downard, 309, Randy Miller

Maryann Dimick, 286, Ladies Major

Cornfed Ballers’s

Holly Spencer, Nate Spencer, Haley Maidment, CJ Peterson, Chelsey Smithers

Scratch Series Men

Ken Foster, 568

Scratch Series Women

Tiffany Genson, 440

Scratch Game Men

Tyler Foster, 213

Scratch Game Women

Kathy Henry, 206

0
0
0
0
0