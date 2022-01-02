MUNCIE, Ind. - The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program opened up play within the Mid-American Conference against Ball State on Saturday to start the new year.
The Falcons and Cardinals went down to the wire, but a late 6-0 run for Ball State made the difference in an 81-80 final in favor of BSU. The loss ends a five-game winning streak for the Falcons, moving them to 7-5 on the season and 0-1 in MAC competition.
The Falcons started out hot from behind the arc, hitting three triples before the first media timeout to hold a 17-8 lead at the break.
Out of the timeout, Samari Curtis soon tallied eight straight points for the Falcons, keeping the lead with the score at 22-13.
A 10-2 Ball State run would narrow the lead to 24-23 Bowling Green.
The two teams traded baskets for most of the way to halftime from there, seeing Ball State take a slim 36-34 lead into the break.
Bowling Green utilized a 7-0 run early in the second half to create a 43-39 lead.
The Cardinals worked their way back on top, but a 10-0 run in favor of the Falcons reclaimed the lead, 57-50.
The runs would continue with Ball State taking the next one. An 8-0 burst narrowed the BGSU lead to 62-61.
A 5-0 run allowed the Falcons to build the lead back up to 67-61, but Ball State once again closed the gap to a 1-point game at 68-67.
The two teams went back-and-forth from there until a 6-0 run by the Cardinals closed out the game, 81-80.
Stat leaders
Trey Diggs: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Daeqwon Plowden: 15 points, 3 rebounds
Samari Curtis: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
Joe Reece: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
Gabe O’Neal: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 assist
Falcon stat facts
Leading the Falcons in points with 18, Diggs saw all of his points come from behind the arc, dropping a season-high six three-pointers. The last time a BGSU player had six triples in a game was when Diggs did so against Michigan last season. Diggs also tied for second on the team in rebounds with five.
With 15 points on the night, Plowden increased his career point total to 1,314, moving him past Dan Otten for 23rd on the all-time scoring list.
Curtis tallied two steals on the night, bringing his season total to 12. That marks a new single season-high for Curtis over his collegiate career.
Four of Bowling Green’s five starters reached double-digit points. As a unit, the starters accounted for 58 of the Falcons’ 80 points.
“We’ll bounce back, I’m not worried about the bounce back,” said head coach Michael Huger. “It just takes away a great effort on what we did with just some key mistakes, mental mistakes that we made down the stretch. Those things hurt us and that was the difference in the game. We have to regroup, be prepared and come out ready to go.”
The Falcons will continue their Mid-American Conference schedule on Tuesday with a contest at the Stroh Center. Bowling Green is set to take on Miami for a 7 p.m. tip.