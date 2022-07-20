When a sporting event attracts the world’s best, it might typically take place in a major city like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago.
But for one weekend, Al-Mar Lanes in Bowling Green, is going to be hosting the top bowlers on the planet at the 25th Annual Progressive/Gerdeman Insurance Agency Central/Midwest PBA 50 Tournament Friday-Sunday.
“I believe it is the longest-running and highest-paying PBA50 Regional in the U.S. We have always attracted many of the ‘star’ national touring players. Over the years, we have had nearly 20 of the 50 Greatest Bowlers of All-Time bowl here. That is a huge majority of the living who are eligible to bowl,” said Bill Wammes, owner of Al-Mar Lanes. “It’s partly due to longtime friendships with many of the bowlers who I competed with in the past. I think this being our 25th consecutive year hosting the event and the large prize fund attracted even more entries. We have a total of 270 national titles and 625 regional titles between the entrants to this point.”
It is a tournament that will hand out $6,000 for first place, $1,000 for 16th place and $750 for 32nd place. There are 96 spots in the competition. There are six Hall of Famers, all of whom are in the 50 Greatest of All-Time list. That includes Tom Baker, Parker Bohn III, Chris Barnes, Jason Couch, Pete Weber and Walter Ray Williams.
The bowlers must be at least 50 years of age and there will be six $600 winnings for “super seniors,” who are at least 60.
“We have the largest prize money of any PBA 50 regional in the U.S.,” Wammes said. “We host a first-class event and treat the bowlers like the stars that they are.”
It’s been a very long process for Wammes, who bought the bowling alley 33 years ago.
“As a young man, I bowled as a professional in regional tournaments. I learned very quickly that professional bowling was a tough way to make a living, so instead I decided to purchase a bowling alley. I thought then that I would host a PBA tournament and make it the best in the country. Because of our center’s size, I felt a regional tournament would be the right thing to do,” he said.
“Because I know how hard these bowlers work, I wanted them to have an opportunity to win as much money as we could possibly raise through sponsorships. In the past, sponsors have been very generous. Sponsorship dollars not only help with our prize list but the business is listed on our banners and TVs for the entire year.”
On Friday, there’s a practice session from 2-4 p.m., an orientation meeting at 4 p.m. and a baker shootout at 6 p.m. Last year, the first-place team won $2,000 and there is an additional $1,500 in prize money this time.
On Saturday, the A squad bowls eight games at 8 a.m., the B squad bowls eight games at 1:30 p.m. and the C squad bowls eight games at 7 p.m. with the top third advancing. On Sunday, the top third bowl four games at 10 a.m., the top 16 bowl three games at 12:30 p.m., the top eight bowl two games at 2:30 p.m. and the top four bowl a step ladder. (The top four seeds are based on cumulative pinfall.)
“Admission is free for all spectators, so come on out and watch the best bowlers in the world compete for approximately $50,000 in total prize money,” Wammes said.
The event will be live streamed on the Central PBA Facebook page and the Al-Mar Lanes Facebook page.
For more information, contact Wammes at [email protected], 419-352-4637 or almarlanes.com.