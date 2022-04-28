EASTWOOD 6, GENOA 0
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood senior pitcher Lake Boos threw a complete-game one-hit shutout as Eastwood defeated Genoa, 6-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Tuesday.
Boos struck out six and walked five, throwing 95 pitches, including 51 for strikes and facing 26 batters over seven innings.
Boos also had two of Eastwood’s three hits and Dylan Hoffman had the third hit — all of them singles.
Meanwhile, the Eagles took advantage of 10 walks by three Genoa pitchers, seven wild pitches and an error. In addition, Boos, Jackson Bauer and Tristan Schuerman had stolen bases.
Eastwood improves to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the NBC.
EVERGREEN 12, LAKE 9
METAMORA — Evergreen scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth on its way to defeating Lake, 12-9, in non-league baseball Tuesday.
For Lake, Michael Tolles was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Richie Hayward was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Cam Hoffman and Matt Perry were both 2-for-3.
Aiden Young had a base hit and Perry and Cody Alvarez were each hit by pitches twice. Alvarez started on the mound, taking the loss, and Perry closed 1.2 innings of shutout baseball.
LAKE 14, WOODMORE 1
ELMORE — Lake pitcher Kali Bedford struck out five and gave up just one hit as the Flyers defeated Woodmore, 14-1, in Northern Buckeye Conference softball Tuesday.
Lake only needed five innings to close the victory, scoring in the first four innings, including eight runs in the fourth to force the mercy rule.
Diem Isbell led Lake at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Bedford was also 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Flyers’ 17-hit attack.
Chelsea Wood was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jessie Materni was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Sarah Patrick was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Abbie Rymers had a double and RBI, and scored three runs, and Addison Boehm had a base hit for Lake.
Alivia King laid down a successful sacrifice bunt and was hit by a pitch, Boehm had a sac bunt, and Wood, Rymers and Isbell had stolen bases.
PERRYSBURG 4, MAUMEE 1
PERRYSBURG — At Perrysburg Tennis Center Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Maumee, 4-1, in a Northern Lakes League match.
In first singles, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal defeated Braden Tucker, 6-1, 6-1 and in third singles, Sydney Deal defeated William Zheng, 6-2, 6-4.
Gavin Yu was Maumee’s only winner, defeating Matthew Wiley in second singles, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
In first doubles, the Perrysburg team of Barry and Bhagwat won, 6-0, 6-0, and in second doubles Yellow Jackets Bielefeld and Mullins won 6-1, 6-1.
ANTHONY WAYNE 3, BOWLING GREEN 2
At Bowling Green High School, Anthony Wayne took both doubles matches to defeat the Bobcats in Northern Lakes League tennis, 3-2. BG won two of three singles matches Tuesday.
BG’s three senior tennis players, Garret Genson, Jason Lin and Dave Tyson, along with their parents were honored before the match.
In first singles, BG’s Mathias Drumm came from behind to win 6-7 (7), 6-0, 2-1 (retired), but his opponent Logan Sutto had to drop out with an injury.
“In the closest match of the day at first singles, Mathis Drumm was in a battle in the first set and had match points before Logan Sutto forced a tiebreaker,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“In the tiebreaker Drumm was up before Sutto managed to get consecutive points to take the tiebreaker, 9-7,” coach Drumm continued.
“In the second set Drumm jumped out to a quick lead with a break of serve. He was able to cruise through the second set by making Sutto stretch for shots.
“In the third set Sutto was able to get an early break due to a couple of Drumm double faults. But after Drumm went 2-1, Sutto decided to retire due to an apparent injury.”
In second singles, Aaron Hershberger (BG) defeated Dom Bailey, 6-4, 6-2, and in third singles, Akash Dasari (AW) defeated Theo Bock 6-2, 6-4
In first doubles, Paul Borgess and Henry Diettrich (AW) defeated Jason Lin and Zack Mangan, 6-0, 6-4.
In second doubles, Ben Talbert and Ian Briars (AW) defeated Paul Guo and Jonas Kendrick, 6-2, 6-0.
OTSEGO 7, WOODMORE 1
TONTOGANY — On Monday, Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out 11 in pitching the Knights to a 7-1 victory over Woodmore in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt.
North allowed two hits and one run in tossing a complete-game seven inning victory. She threw 68 pitches, including 54 for strikes.
North also had a home run and two RBIs, and Riley Rowe and Kiana Dingledine went 2-for-4 to lead Otsego at the plate.
Chesney Kuron, Abi Martin, Makayla Dingledine, Ashtyn Gregory and Moira Yaney had base hits for the Knights. Gregory had two stolen bases and Rowe had one.