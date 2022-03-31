PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood junior Case Boos would benefit if his coaches kept the statistic comparing how often he reached base to how many times he scored.
During Eastwood’s 14-0 victory over visiting Cardinal Stritch Thursday, Boos reached base four times and he scored four times, putting him at 100%.
Opponents know when Boos gets on base, he is a threat to score. That’s his role.
“It’s pretty high. That is my job — to get on base anyway possible, be a leader for the team right away, get on base and score,” Boos said.
In the first and third innings, Boos reached on walks. He singled to left field his second time up in the third and he tripled in the fourth.
He advanced on three stolen bases, two wild pitches and a passed ball, plus he had three RBIs.
“At the end of the day, he is our catalyst. We have a couple guys who can run. They are athletic,” Eastwood coach Kevin Leady said.
“We have really nice athletes here and our goal is to put on pressure on the basepaths, put pressure on the plate, put pressure on the mound, and I thought today we really pressured them.”
Eastwood improves to 2-0, outscoring opponents by a combined 25-1, and that is through just 10 innings of baseball with the Eagles at the plate less than nine innings.
Against Stritch, the Eagles were a perfect 100% on the basepaths, too, with nine stolen bases in nine attempts.
“We realized that we don’t think they can throw us out, so we just started running,” Boos said. “Coach told us to run, and he didn’t think they had a shot to throw us out.”
Senior Andrew Arntson got the scoring started, belting a two-run homer to right field in the first inning that got a little help from winds blowing 20 miles per hour.
Boos was already on base, reaching on a four-pitch walk. Boos stole second while Arntson took the count to full before he connected on a shot that cleared the fence.
The Eagles finished with eight hits, including a triple to the outfield fence by junior Tristan Schuerman that plated senior Toby Marten, who had doubled to left.
Schuerman took advantage of a misplayed relay in the outfield, scoring on a three-bagger and an error, or what is might be called a “little league home run.”
Eastwood junior Jordan Pickerel belted an RBI double to center field in the third, senior Isaac Cherry had a base hit and two RBIs, and junior Jackson Bauer had a base hit and RBI.
That was all part of an eight-run third inning where the Eagles sent 14 batters to the plate, and a four-run fourth inning. The game was called due to the mercy rule, so Eastwood never batted in the fifth.
Every aspect of Eastwood’s game was working, including pitching. Bauer and Marten were a force on the mound, too.
“That’s our strong suit. We’ve got arms for days,” Boos said. “We’ve got a ton of people who can throw innings and that is our plus.”
In temperatures that started in the mid-40s and were falling, Bauer started, striking out eight, walking one, allowing two hits and no runs through three innings.
Marten struck out seven through two innings, getting am extra strikeout because Wyatt Hayden reached on a third strike passed ball. Marten walked one batter and did not allow a hit.
“I’ll say this, we went back and looked at how much our pitchers have attacked, and that is our message to them is attack and make them earn everything,” Leady said.
“The two guys today went after hitters, which is a great way to pitch. It’s chilly, the wind is blowing out, so I was happy with them. They both attacked, they worked ahead, and they did a very nice job.”
Cole Tobias had Stritch’s only hits, belting a single to right in the first and Tobias had a base hit to left in the third.
Tobias was able to get into scoring position both times, advancing on an error one time and on a stolen base the other time, but was stranded at second.
Conner Wuertz started on the mound for the Cardinals, and he held his own through two innings.
Wuertz allowed only Arntson’s two-run shot in the first and did not allow anyone to reach in the second.
Wuertz left the game striking out one, walking four, and giving up four earned runs through two innings, but Arntson’s homer was the only hit off Wuertz.
Jacob Ball and Wyatt Allen pitched a combined two innings in relief, giving up 10 runs but only six were earned.