PEMBERVILLE — Lakota learned the hard way that kicking to Eastwood returners Case Boos and Isaac Cherry is a dangerous thing to do.
Boos, a junior, returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and Cherry, a senior, returned a kickoff 85 yards for six points to lead Eastwood to a 49-21 Division V first round playoff victory over the visiting Raiders Saturday.
The Eagles improve to 8-2, while Lakota, the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division runners-up, saw its season end at 7-4.
Without Boos and Cherry’s kick returns, the Eagles would have led Lakota by only one touchdown early in the second half.
Like Otsego the week before, Lakota tried not to kick to Boos, but somehow, he chased down the ball, picked it up and returned it for six points.
“I saw the ball slowly on the roll, so I went and got it, and made a cut, and from there just made it quick because I just didn’t think they could catch me,” Boos said.
Boos credited Cherry for making his return look easy.
“He’s been waiting for that moment for three years and I knew it was going to come soon enough. To see him get it done, and both of us do that, in the same night, it’s amazing,” Boos said.
Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said Cherry has been doing stuff like that his entire prep career.
“He’s been a big play guy for us for three years now. He’s been a big returner,” Rutherford said. “He doesn’t get a lot of shots, but he definitely took advantage of one tonight.”
Lakota coach Michael Lento blamed the returns as the reason the Raiders’ season is coming to an end.
“They got a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown and in big playoff games it is going to come back and hurt you, so we just were never going to get out of that rut,” Lento said.
Boos and Cherry did much more than return kicks — Boos scored Eastwood’s first TD on a 9-yard run, he had 54 yards rushing on eight carries and caught two passes for 64 yards.
Cherry had a 14-yard pass reception, and he had an interception from his defensive back position — the game’s only turnover, plus he had eight tackles, including six unassisted.
Eastwood senior quarterback Lake Boos knows those his younger brother, Case, and Cherry can be counted on.
“They are explosive players. We try to get the ball in their hands, especially when we go out of the gun, and for them to be back there on the kick and punt return, they are two of the best guys in the league,” Lake Boos said.
“So, once they get the ball in their hands, you don’t know what they are going to do.”
Rutherford added, “We don’t mind grinding out long drives, but it’s obviously easier to score when you’re hitting 50- and 60-yard plays.
“We’ve got some pretty dynamic guys back there that don’t get a lot of shots, but when they do, they are pretty excited to make something happen. Isaac and Lake did that for us again tonight.”
Eventually, the game got away from the Raiders, as Eastwood accumulated 356 total yards, including 236 passing and 120 rushing, and the Eagles had 16 first downs to the Raiders’ 13.
Lake Boos completed 7 of 14 passes for 120 yards, despite saying he did not think he had his best game.
Lake Boos also threw two TD passes to senior tight end Andrew Arntson from four and eight yards out. Arnston caught four passes for 42 yards and Lake Boos also scored on touchdown runs of eight and four yards.
Eastwood junior running back Bryce Hesselbart led Eastwood’s ground game with 87 yards rushing on nine carries.
Eastwood senior back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner had 41 yards on nine carries, senior back Emmet Getz had one carry for 31 yards, and freshman back Kevin Lewis had 14 yards on three carries.
Lakota got its first score with 5:10 remaining in the first half on an 11-yard run by senior back Carson Zender.
Lakota senior quarterback J Matz scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and senior back Austin White scored on a 36-yard run in the fourth.
Matz completed 11 of 24 passes for 66 yards and White had 108 yards rushing on 12 carries. Matz had 60 yards on 12 carries and Zender had 34 yards on four carries.
Senior wide receiver Cameron Burley was Matz’s favorite target, catching four passes for 29 yards, Zender had three catches for 16 yards, and White had three catches for 15 yards.
Junior defensive lineman Dalton Hesselbart led the Eastwood defense with 11 tackles, including four unassisted, while senior defensive back Ben Hovis had 12 tackles for Lakota.
Eastwood (8-2) now gets a regional quarterfinal rematch with Northern Buckeye Conference champion Otsego (10-0), to be played next Saturday night at Otsego at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got an extra little fire under us this week. We are going to come out on fire,” Case Boos promised.
One week ago, the Knights defeated the Eagles, 38-35, on a field goal as time ran out to secure an outright NBC title. The two will go it again on the same field in Tontogany they played at last week.
“We didn’t talk about it all week. We knew that we had to take care of business. We knew Lakota would come in and play as tough and they did,” Rutherford said.
“But obviously, this is what we wanted to set up. When we lost last week, we were hoping at some point we would get a shot again. It certainly won’t be easy, but we’re excited to go over there and give it a shot.”