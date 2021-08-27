Eastwood backfield duo Lake Boos and Case Boos dazzled Bowling Green Friday night to the tune of a 42-7 Eagles victory.
In the first half, Eastwood junior running back Case Boos scored on a 36-yard run, a 43-yard interception return, and a 67-yard punt return as the Eagles mounted a 35-7 lead at intermission.
It was one of two interceptions for Case. On the first he took the ball away at the point of reception from a Bobcat receiver at the BG 11, stopping a potential Bobcat scoring drive with the Eagles leading 7-0.
The second pick he caught at the BG 48 and weaved his way down the left sideline through traffic and into the end zone.
“On those two interceptions, my eyes were just on the backfield, and I read them well. The second time they tried to throw it back my way, and I was ready, and I went and got it,” Case said.
“On the punt return, I caught it and the holes opened up and I just made some cuts. My guys blocked for me, and I just took it to the house.”
Case finished with 76 yards rushing on five carries and caught four passes from his brother, senior quarterback Lake Boos, for 26 yards. Finding Case open on a sideline hitch looked almost routine for Lake.
“It’s great because we already have that chemistry. We’ve been working all summer for this moment. I finally get my shot my senior year and I just love sharing that with my brother,” Lake said.
Lake also tossed a perfectly thrown 63-yard touchdown pass to senior split end Isaac Cherry, who beat his defender and sprinted into the end zone.
Along with a two-yard touchdown run by junior running back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner, it was part of a 28-point second quarter for the Eagles.
However, it started up front with the work of Koprowski-Kistner, who had 211 yards rushing on 28 carries and had another two-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Behind an offensive line that blasted open holes in the Bobcats’ defense, Koprowski-Kistner ran for 125 yards on 17 carries in the first half.
“The line does a great job. They shove it down the field pretty far,” Case Boos said. “Brice does a great job too — we have a great backfield. We can make cuts and we’re fast.”
Lake Boos added, “We’re built tough, and coaches coach us tough, and once we get going it’s hard to stop. That opens up the pass and opens up everything else.”
Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said that was the plan — to establish the run first.
“We try to play fast everywhere we go. Our guys did a good job coming out and establishing everything that we wanted to establish,” Rutherford said.
“We challenged them and wanted to go out and make sure that we established that ground game at first, and they did a good job of picking up big chunks of yards on every play those first few drives,” Rutherford continued.
“Once you can establish that, then some of those big plays find a way to happen, and special teams were good. We were doing a nice job driving the ball, but then when we hit some of those big plays in the second quarter that really opened up the game for us.”
BG was led by senior running back Marcus Hammer, who had 84 yards rushing on 16 carries and capped a six-play, 41-yard drive at the end of the first half with a five-yard TD run.
BG sophomore quarterback Kadin Shank completed 3 of 8 passes for 67 yards, including a 43-yard pass to freshman receiver Ja’ceious Shannon, a 14-yarder to junior slot Evan Brandt and a 10-yarder to senior receiver Isaiah Cook.
However, Shannon showed off his skills returning kickoffs on multiple occasions, including a 64-yard return to the Eagles’ 28 in the opening quarter, and a 49-yard return that set up the Bobcats’ only scoring drive.
“Ja’ceous Shannon had some good returns and that gave us a start and that got us going and then we’re marching right down the field and got a touchdown on offense,” first-year BG coach Josh Wade said.
Wade said that BG showed what kind of team the Bobcats could be late in the first half and early in the second half, but falling in the hole five touchdowns was too much against a team like Eastwood..
“That’s a great football team. It’s hard to spot someone 35 points and expect to win,” Wade said. “But we didn’t do anything different. The big thing to me is giving up a special teams touchdown and a pick-six — those were big plays.
“For the most part we are making them march and a good football team is going to do what they do, and we can’t do anything that is going to help them. We’ve got to clean up all the mistakes and we have to get ready for next week (at Findlay) and it doesn’t get any easier.”
The Bobcats opened the season losing at Lima Bath, 14-0, and he knew his team was in for a challenge, especially after Eastwood routed Ottawa-Glandorf 42-19 to open the season.
Wade believes his team is beginning to understand what it means to be playing good opponents on Friday nights.
“We’re relatively young. Last week we had 13 guys and it was their first varsity start. We’ve got to get some experience and we have got to believe that we can play,” Wade said.
Eastwood was also BG’s first opponent on the Bobcats’ new artificial turf, and Rutherford and his crew loved being the team breaking it in and playing a county rival.
“As far as playing at Bowling Green, it is fun for us playing a non-league game against somebody so close. Obviously, there are a lot of people in both communities who know each other so that adds to the rivalry. It’s a fun game for us,” Rutherford said.