A lot of what Perrysburg 5-foot-10 starting senior guard Joe Bohman does on the floor you don’t see in the stat line. It’s all about hustle.
Bohman led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 54-36 Northern Lakes League win at Bowling Green Friday.
He did more than score, however.
Despite being one of the smallest players on the floor, Bohman had a game-high eight rebounds and two steals. Many of his rebounds were about Bohman getting scrappy and chasing down the basketball.
On one possession, Bohman chased down two offensive rebounds, but had a hard time scoring in the paint against players like BG 6-8 junior forward Jabari Conway.
After his second rebound, he brought the ball out to the perimeter and dished it back into the paint to 6-5 junior Andrew Hunt, who scored easily. Bohman’s effort on that three-shot possession paid off.
“That’s what I do,” Bohman said. “That’s what gets me playing time on the court. I always try to be there for my teammates and do the dirty work.”
Seven of Bohman’s points and five of his caroms came in the fourth quarter after the Bobcats had outscored the Jackets 16-11 in the third quarter to make it a 10-point game, 38-28, entering the final stanza.
The Bobcats forced six turnovers in the third quarter, including four steals, and despite being down 15 at halftime BG was not giving in easily. They were relentless on defense, trying to force anything.
“They are a good team. We lost to them twice last year, so we were determined to get through that and get a good road win in the league,” Bohman said.
Bohman’s effort helped Perrysburg improve to 10-1 and stay in first place in the NLL at 4-0. BG falls to 5-5 and 1-3.
For Perrysburg, senior Kannon Klusmeyer scored 11 points, junior Avery Hunt scored nine points, and junior Matt Watkins added eight points.
The Yellow Jackets shot 47% (21-for-45) from the field, 88% (7-for-8) from the free throw line and had 13 turnovers.
But it was not just Perrysburg’s offense that was giving BG fits, it was their defense. BG had 12 turnovers, but the Yellow Jackets were just now allowing the Bobcats to get easy baskets in the paint or the perimeter.
BG had just four field goals in the first half and ended up shooting a dismal 26% (12-for-47) from the floor.
“They are really good. There is no way to get around it. They are 10-1 for a reason,” BG coach Mason Roth said.
“They are long, they are athletic, they don’t let you score easy buckets. We struggled with that. That was my fear coming in tonight is that we were going to have a hard time scoring.
“They only let teams shoot 35% from two this year and there is a reason,” Roth continued. “When you start four guys who are 6-5, 6-4, and then you’ve got a real good shooter, they put a lot of pressure on you.
“I give them credit where credit is due. I thought we missed some good looks that could have helped a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s basketball, and they don’t always fall in.”
Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce was pleased to see his Yellow Jackets hold BG to under 40 points. The 6-8 Conway had four rebounds but did not score.
“I think we played pretty solid man-to-man defense. Obviously, I thought the kids executed the gameplan well,” Boyce said.
Plus, seven players got into the scoring column for Perrysburg, including Andrew Hunt and Luke Mangers, both starters, who scored six points each. The 6-6 Manges had six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Austin Shultz came off the bench to contribute two points. Boyce was forced to continue rotating multiple players because of fouls. The Bobcats were 8-for-12 from the charity stripe.
“I thought we got a lot of contributions off the bench. We were in a little bit of foul trouble, then we hit shots when we needed to hit shots,” Boyce said.
“It’s huge that we are able to go to anyone on our team and there is not a significant drop at all, especially in late game situations like that we are able to put lineups that work for the situation.”
BG was led by senior guard Ryan Jackson, who had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Sophomore guard Brayden Freeman had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Senior guard Isaiah Cook, junior guard Brock Hastings and senior forward Jack Suelzer scored three points each and senior guard Zach Furnas added one point.
The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Bobcats, 34-30, but Roth was proud of his defense, too, holding Perrysburg to 54 points.
Perrysburg had scored 70-plus points four times this season, including an 83-68 win over Toledo Whitmer.
“Defensively tonight, I thought we did a really good job,” Roth said, adding that the Jackets got a couple late scores in the final three minutes after the game was well decided.