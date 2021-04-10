The Bowling Green High School baseball team defeated Bryan 11-10 Friday thanks to a walk-off single by Kolin Atwood.
In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a 2-2 count, the senior’s shot to deep left center allowed Brandon Tucker to score the game-winning run.
“We really needed that, and right off the bat, I wanted to deliver for the team. It felt good coming off the bat,” Atwood said. “It’s really important going into league play next week that we get on the right track.”
The Bobcats improved to 3-3 on the young season.
Twice Bowling Green built up a respectable lead only for the Golden Bears to come stampeding back. The Bobcats notched a 6-1 lead after two innings. In the top of the fifth, Bryan scored four runs to even things up.
The Golden Bears would take the lead in the sixth after Quinn Brown’s steal of home, but Bowling Green would respond.
In the bottom of the inning, a balk by the pitcher allowed Ryan Jackson to advance home. Three pitches later, Cayden Seither connected with the ball for an RBI single, with Eli Brown scoring the go-ahead run. In the next at-bat, a Lance Palmer fly ball allowed Atwood to score after tagging up.
Clayton Rupp and Keith Huard runs in the top of the seventh tied the score at nine. With two outs, a wild pitch by Bowling Green allowed Colton Smith to score the go-ahead run for Bryan. It came down to the bottom of the seventh.
“We’ve had a couple games that we’ve not played very well and came away with a loss,” Bobcats head coach Fred Riggs said.
Friday evening proved not to be the case.
Michael Becker’s line drive single to left field sent Aaron Archer home to tie the game at 10. With the bases loaded, the senior second baseman connected with the ball and sent Tucker home for the win, but the celebration mob made it’s way to Atwood in the shallow outfield.
“We know exactly what he can do. He’s one of the kids that’s been consistent and puts the barrel on the ball every time. That was a great spot for us to be in,” Riggs said.
“I knew he could drive the ball and he did. All the confidence in the world in that guy.”
The Bobcats begin league play Monday when they host Napoleon.