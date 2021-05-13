WHITEHOUSE — Bowling Green High School baseball pulled off a major upset on the road on Wednesday, defeating No. 2 state ranked Anthony Wayne 1-0 in 10 innings. Bobcats’ starter Nate Kress pitched all 10 innings in a one-hit shutout.
With the win the Bobcats move to 11-9 overall, 7-5 NLL. Anthony Wayne falls to 18-3, 11-1 NLL with the loss.
The first time these two teams met in Bowling Green, it was a much different story. The Generals run ruled BGHS in five innings, 13-0.
Kress started out the game on fire, throwing a perfect game through five innings with six strikeouts. The perfect game and no-hit bid ended in the sixth, with Kress walking the first batter of the inning and then giving up a hit to Chase Saneholtz.
Saneholtz’s groundball into center field was the only hit the Generals could muster through 10 innings of play.
On the mound for Anthony Wayne was Ty Roder, who pitched a gem of a game himself, but got no support and eventually received a no decision despite pitching nine innings of shutout ball.
Rode’s perfect game died in the first inning via a walk to Eli Brown. The no-hit bid died in the third inning with a Mason West single to left field.
In the very next inning, the Bobcats got a man in scoring position after Brown got on base via a single to lead off the fourth, and Cody Thompson bunted him to second. The Bobcats were not able to bring Brown across the plate.
Bowling Green got a runner on second base in both the fifth and sixth innings too, but were not able to make anything of it.
Anthony Wayne’s first runner in scoring position came in the bottom of the sixth inning after Evan Anderson led off the inning with a walk, and then got to second after a two-out single from Saneholtz. That, of course, came to nothing as well.
The Generals got another runner in scoring position in the seventh, starting a streak of their own but like every other chance by both teams, it died quietly.
That sent the game to extras and the best chance yet of scoring a run came in the top of the ninth from the Bobcats as Ryan Jackson singled to start off the inning and then Eli Jackson walked for the third time in the game to put runners on second base with no outs.
A Cody Thompson sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, and it seemed like the Bobcats were in business, especially after the next batter Kolin, Atwood walked to make it bases loaded. But Ryan Jackson was caught stealing home, and Kress flied out to end the inning, score still 0-0.
Kress continued to dominate in the ninth, putting the Generals down in order and in the 10th after a seemingly never-ending game that had resulted in no runs, the Bobcats broke through.
A single from Becker, a sacrifice bunt from Brayden Clauson, another single from West, and a sacrifice fly from Brandon Tucker sealed the upset for the Bobcats.
In his 10th inning of the outing, Kress dominated to end the game, setting the Generals down in order.
Leading the way at the plate for the Bobcats was Eli Brown, who went 1-for-1 win a single and four walks. He reached base on every at-bat but never scored. Ryan Jackson was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Michael Becker was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Kress’ final pitching line was 10 innings, no runs on one hit, 12 strikeouts and two walks. He threw 122 pitches.
Next up for the Bobcats is a non-league game against Toledo St. John’s at 5 p.m. on Monday.