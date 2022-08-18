BOWLING GREEN 3, FREMONT ROSS 2
Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles match and a doubles match in a 3-2 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Tuesday.
In singles, BG’s Libby Barnett defeated Ava Smith, 6-0,6-0, and Bobcat Julia Barnett defeated Becca Jensen, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, the BG team of Audra Hammer and Teeda Cromwell defeated Serenity Van Ravenswaay and Bre Bachus, 6-2, 6-4.
Fremont Ross singles player Kayla Lewis defeated BG’s Audrey Nester, 6-4, 6-2.
First doubles saw Little Giants Trinity Smith and Alex Bishop defeat Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey in a match that came down to the wire, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
BG coach Andy Drumm said the first doubles match featured four senior players “with lots of experience.”
“Geyman and Mathey went out to a lead in the first set with big serves and solid volleys. Smith and Bishop came back in the second set with some nice lobs and quick hands at the net,” Drumm said.
“Due to the overall match not being decided, a full third set was played. The third set was back and forth with Smith and BIshop getting a key break in the later stages of the set, in order to cement the doubles win.”
BOWLING GREEN 210, SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 229
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — At Whiteford Valley Golf Club Tuesday, Bowling Green golfer Lily Pollick shot a 46 to lead the Bobcats to a 210-229 win over Northview.
Also, for BG, Annie Urban shot 53, Kennedy Brown shot 55 and Sophie Fruth shot 56.
For Northview, Kennedy Gromke and Myah Greene both scored 52, Cayla Hoffman shot 54 and Mac Fritz shot a 71.
OTSEGO 208, VAN BUREN 256
At Stone Ridge Golf Club, Elizabeth Jackson shot a 43 as Otsego defeated Van Buren, 208-256, in girls golf Monday.
For the Knights, Summer Lehsten chipped in for birdie on No. 13 and shot a 51, Lizzy Budge shot 56, Carley Etchie shot 58, Eleanor Luce shot 59 and Ella Kosinski shot 62.
