Bowling Green’s football team continues to improve as the season progresses.
The Bobcats knocked off Anthony Wayne, 28-27, Friday in a Northern Lakes League contest. The one-point difference came after a missed point-after-touchdown by the Generals with 2:14 remaining in the game.
After the miss, AW attempted an onside kick but the ball did not go far enough and the Bobcats got possession.
Bowling Green was able to hold on for the win, despite two penalties in the final two minutes. The Bobcats were helped by a pass interference call by the Generals in the final minute. The penalty allowed Bowling Green to run out the clock.
The Bobcats improve to 3-0 and the Generals are 1-2.
It was BG’s first win over AW since 2015.
“It’s a big win for us and definitely for the league,” said BG senior quarterback and defensive back Eli Brown. “At the beginning of the season this is the game we wanted and we got it. I’m really proud of our team and really proud of our effort.”
With the missed PAT, BG’s last drive changed from scoring to get some first downs and run the clock out.
“We held up pretty well and got the win,” Brown said.
Dirk Conner, BG’s head coach, was concerned with his team despite winning the opener against Maumee.
“I did not think we were a physical football team and you can’t win games if you are not a physical football team,” Conner said. “We got on the kids that following Saturday morning.
“I am so proud of our kids because one of the things that we preach is ‘that you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror not just as a player but as a person and see where you need to be better.’
“They have been working ever since,” he added. “We had the best practices that we have had for five or six years on Monday and Tuesday of this week.”
The Generals held a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
AW’s Ryan Robertson ran 12-yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the game. With Zain Hamid’s PAT, AW took a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the quarter.
The Bobcats quickly tied the game going 60 yards on five plays with Brown scoring on a 28-yard run. Ethan Warner converted the PAT to tie the game with 5:11 remaining in the quarter.
A 20-yard punt return by AW’s Ryan Robertson put the Generals 18 yards from the end zone. Charles Reninger covered the 18-yards with 10 seconds left in the quarter. Hamid kicked the PAT to give AW a 14-7 lead.
The Bobcats tied the game on a 21-yard interception return by Michael Becker and Warner’s PAT with 1:26 left in the first half.
Bowling Green opened the second half with a 35-yard kick off return. The Bobcats then covered 54-yards on eight plays with Brown going 1 yard for the TD. Warner kicked the PAT to give BG a 21-14 lead, with 8:27 left in the quarter,
The Generals then had command of the ball for the next 11:08, covering 80 yards.
A 2-yard run by Garrett Pike and Hamid’s PAT tied the game at 21 with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter,
The Bobcats countered with a 95-yard drive with 11 plays and taking 5:42 off the clock.
Cayden Seither capped the drive with a 4-yard run and Warner converted the PAT to make it 28-21 with 3:22 remaining. All 11 plays were runs with Brown rushing for 81 yards on five plays, including a 62-yard run.
AW then moved quickly down the field running five plays to cover 83-yards while taking only 1:08 off the clock. Chase Saneholtz rushed for 51-yards on three plays, including the 27-yard TD run.
However, the PAT failed and the Bobcats held on for the win.
“My coach trusts me a lot and I trust myself and my teammates to just get the job done every time,” Brown said.
Brown had three ribs go out of place during the week, but was able to get them back in place so he could play.
Brown carried the ball 20 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He was also 5-of-10 passing for 40 yards,
Seither added 52 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. He also had one pass reception for 19 yards.
For the game, the Bobcats had 18 first downs on 46 plays covering 343 yards.
“We have been fortunate to be on the good end of some of the bounces that haven’t gone our way over the last several years,” Conner said.
The Bobcats offensive line helped in gaining 303 yards on the ground.
“They are unbelievable this year,” Brown said about the line. “I appreciate the work they do up front and they just make everything easier for me, I just love it.”
Bowling Green plays at Springfield on Sept. 18.
BGHS 28, AW 27
AW — 14 0 0 13 — 27
BG — 7 7 7 7 — 28
AW — Robertson, 12 run (Hamid kick)
BG — Brown, 28 run (Warner kick)
AW — Reninger, 18 run (Hamid kick)
BG — Becker, 21-yard interception return (Warner kick)
BG — Brown, 1 run (Warner kick)
AW — Pike, 2 run (Hamid kick
BG — Seither, 4 run (Warner kick)
AW — Saneholtz, 27 run (kick failed)