BOWLING GREEN 14-10, SPRINGFIELD 3-0
HOLLAND — On consecutive days, Bowling Green baseball defeated Springfield, once in NLL action and the other time in a tournament game.
In Northern Lakes League baseball action, Bowling Green pounded out 16 hits in a 14-3 victory over Springfield Friday.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but BG broke through for 12 runs in the top of the fourth and added two more in the fifth as the game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
It was the second straight day the Bobcats defeated the Blue Devils, taking them 10-0 on Thursday. BG, 16-6 overall, is one game behind Perrysburg in the NLL standings.
Nate Kress had a triple and double for BG and five other Bobcats hit doubles — Braden Loomis, Cade Cookson, Ryan Jackson, Austin Bowen and Jack Brown.
Jimmy LaForce went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Jackson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Brady Gaines was 2-for-4 and Kress was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Luke Johnson and Brock Hastings had base hits for the Bobcats.
Cameron Deiter got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game five-hitter. He struck out one and walked two batters.
For Springfield, Tanner Whitmire doubled, Jack Semler went 2-for-3, and Sammy Johnson and Jonah Vercellotti had base hits.
Alex Iserman, Kane Thomley, Andrew Sargeont, and Semler pitched for the Blue Devils with Iserman taking the loss.
In BG’s 10-0 Division I sectional final tournament win on the Bobcats’ field, Kress pitched a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none.
Loomis homered, Deiter tripled, and Hastings and Kress hit doubles. LaForce was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hastings was 2-for-4, Loomis was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Deiter was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jackson, Gaines, and Brayden Clauson had base hits. Clauson also had two stolen bases and Jackson had one.
For Springfield, Vercelotti had the only base hit and Semler had a stolen base. Pitching for Springfield were Collin Leasure, Andrew Richard and Gavin Robinson with Leasure taking the loss.
BG will play Anthony Wayne in a district semifinal at Carter Park Wednesday, first pitch at 4:30 p.m. The winner gets the Toledo St. John’s-Findlay winner on Friday at 5 p.m. in the district final.
ANTHONY WAYNE 5, PERRYSBURG 0
WHITEHOUSE — In Northern Lakes League baseball Friday, Anthony Wayne junior pitcher Brayden Weis pitched a complete-game shutout as the Generals defeated Perrysburg, 5-0.
Weis struck out five, walked three, and allowed four hits, throwing 106 pitches, including 67 for strikes.
For Perrysburg, Kyle Gagich, T.J. Takats, Matt Gast, and Abram Hire managed to get base hits. Gast was also hit by a pitch.
Matt Hubbard started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, striking out three, walking none, allowing six hits and two earned runs through three innings.
Nick Hartzell pitched two innings, allowing one hit and no runs, and Connor Trczinski closed the final inning for Perrysburg, striking out one and allowing one hit but no runs.
For AW, Chase Saneholtz was 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, Marco Morrison hit a double, and Bryce Anderson, Noah Sample, Jack Behnfeldt, Mitch Harder, and Tyler Mull had base hits.
The Generals had three sacrifice bunts by Anderson, Sample and Morrison and Saneholtz and Harder had stolen bases.
Perrysburg, which remains in first place, has NLL games remaining at Sylvania Southview Monday and hosting Springfield Tuesday, both at 5 p.m., looking to clinch the league title.
On Wednesday at 2 p.m., Perrysburg takes on Southview again in a Division I district semifinal at Liberty-Benton High School. The winner gets the Clay-Sylvania Northview winner on Friday at 5 p.m.
LAKE 1, LIBERTY-BENTON 0
FINDLAY — Noah Robie bunted into a fielder’s choice, driving in Cam Hoffman for the winning run in the top of the eighth innings as Lake defeated Liberty-Benton, 1-0, in a Division III sectional final Friday.
Hoffman had singled to on a line drive to left field to reach base, and advanced to third when Conner Moore hit a hard grounder to right field.
Drew Tajblik pitched the entire eight innings for the Flyers, striking out five, walking two, and spreading out five hits without allowing a run. Tajblik threw 105 pitches, including 69 for strikes.
Neither team had an extra base hit, but Coffman went 2-for-4. Michael Tolles, Richie Hayward, Moore, Robie and Keagon Henry had base hits. Moore was also hit by a pitch.
On Thursday, Lake will take on Ottawa Hills at 4:30 p.m. at Defiance High School in a district semifinal. The winner gets the Tinora-Archbold winner on Saturday at 2 p.m.
EASTWOOD 10, ROCKFORD PARKWAY 0
PEMBERVILLE — On Friday, Eastwood senior pitcher Lake Boos pitched a no-hitter as the Eagles defeated Rockford Parkway (Van Wert County), 10-0, in a Division III sectional final.
Boos struck out nine, walked four, and threw 73 pitches in a game that was over after five innings because of the mercy rule. He threw 42 strikes and faced 17 batters.
Eastwood’s offense had three home runs by Tristan Schuerman, Case Boos, and Lake Boos. Lake Boos also had a triple and four RBIs, and Jordan Pickerel was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Case Boos was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Schuerman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Caleb Recker and Andrew Arntson reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
The Eagles had six stolen bases, including two by Case Boos and one each by Schuerman, Jackson Bauer, Recker and Pickerel.
Eastwood, 23-1 and outright Northern Buckeye Conference champions, will take on Minster in a district semifinal Thursday, at Elida High School’s Ed Sandy Field, first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
The winner gets the Coldwater-Lima Bath winner on Saturday at 2 p.m.