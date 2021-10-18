Bowling Green volleyball opened the Division I tournament by sweeping Lima Senior 25-20, 25-9, 25-10, and now the Bobcats will get a third shot at Springfield.
The Bobcats improved to 10-14 on the season, and they took the Blue Devils to five sets on BG’s court and to four sets on Springfield’s court.
However, both times during Northern Lakes League play, the Devils were victorious. In the first matchup, the Bobcats won the two opening games before the Blue Devils reversed course and took three straight games.
BG and Springfield (15-7) will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal at Notre Dame Academy in West Toledo.
The winner plays the Sandusky (6-16)-Notre Dame (12-10) winner at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 for the right to advance to the Bascom district tournament.
BG junior co-captain Francesca Meek, a 5-foot-7 libero who leads the team with 376 digs coming into the Lima Senior match, says she believes her team is ready to take on the higher seeds.
“We are stronger than ever. Today we set goals for ourselves, and I think we are ready to accomplish them,” Meek said.
“We push ourselves hard and I think we are ready to compete with some teams in this tournament.”
BG, the 12th seed in the district, hosted Lima Senior, the 19th seed, in a play-in match to the sectional semifinals Monday.
BG coach Deborah Mathias said she took the opportunity at the district draw to get an extra game in. She could have chosen a bye.
“The big thing is I picked this game because I would rather play and have the playing experience versus having the practice. Just having the playing experience, I think, will help us,” Mathias said.
In the first game the Spartans gave the Bobcats a battle. Lima Senior, which has won only four games all season, made it appear they had a shot to get their fifth. They are 0-20 in matches and 4-60 in games.
Lima Senior never led, but an ace by junior defensive specialist Emma Hipsher tied the first game at 16-all. The Bobcats only led 21-20 as the game headed for the stretch.
However, kills by BG 5-8 senior Sophia Twigg and 5-7 sophomore Kate Suter, plus an ace from junior Lindsay Eisel, put the game away.
In the second game, the Spartans had an early 2-1 lead and then a 2-0 lead in the third game, but in both the Bobcats won going away by 16- and 15-point margins. The match was completed in an hour and 10 minutes.
“They (Lima) kept the ball in play, and they played with heart, especially game one,” Mathias said.
“But I think they started to struggle in game two and game three and we turned it on a little bit and began playing our game rather than playing down.”
Madison Cowan, a 5-8 freshman, led BG with 16 kills, 5-10 junior Jamie Sayen had 12 kills, and Twigg and Suter had seven kills apiece.
Twigg, junior Abigail Slembarski and junior Lindsay Eisel had three aces apiece for the Bobcats.
For the Spartans, senior outside hitter Tyneiah Owens had a team high 11 kills and sophomore setter Amiaya Thomas had two aces.