Bowling Green made 10-of-10 free throws down the stretch, outscoring Elmwood 20-8 in the fourth quarter to complete a 55-47 non-league comeback victory over visiting Elmwood.
The Bobcats improve to 4-3 while Elmwood falls to 3-2.
BG 6-foot-8 junior forward Jabari Conway led BG with 16 points and senior guard Ryan Jackson and junior guard Brock Hastings scored 12 points each.
Elmwood was led by 6-5 senior guard Bryce Reynolds’ 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals and sophomore guard Kade Lentz had 12 points and seven assists.
BG was playing for coach Mason Roth, who had to miss because of a family situation. Varsity assistant Adam Newcomer stepped into Roth’s place, but he used Roth’s words to help motivate the comeback.
“I just told them, ‘Stay in it,’” Newcomer said. “Coach Roth always emphasizes to just go back to our training, go back to what we worked on practice, moving the ball, defending, controlling the glass and then just staying positive.
“I kept telling them, ‘We’re going to win this game,’ and it came down to the second half and we won it.”
Hastings was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line down the stretch, but some of the Bobcats’ free throws in the final minute came via a technical foul, which iced the game for BG.
Game officials say Elmwood intentionally put the wrong player on the free throw line twice, and when it happened the second time, Elmwood was whistled for the technical.
However, Elmwood coach Ty Traxler is not blaming the loss on the way the game ended.
“Bottom line, we put ourselves in that position. We had crucial turnover after crucial turnover down the stretch,” Traxler said.
“We have our best player (Reynolds) with the ball in his hands, we’re down two, and he misses a lay-up. We had every chance in the world to win that basketball game,” Traxler continued.
“Was it unfortunate the way that it ended? With that, yes it was, but give BG credit. They turned up the intensity level the second half and we knew they would.
“They’ve got a lot of really versatile, athletic basketball players and their defense definitely frustrated us in the third and fourth quarter and definitely caused us to have some uncharacteristic turnovers that ultimately cost us the game.”
Elmwood led 30-19 at halftime, but BG won the third quarter battle 16-9. Traxler liked what he saw in the first half before it all came crashing down.
“I thought defensively we were locked in, but you knew a run was coming. They were getting open shots that they weren’t making. They were getting downhill on us,” Traxler said.
“We only play seven guys and they kind of shuttle them in and out at the guard position and kept them fresh, and honestly I think they wore us down a little bit down the stretch.
“Again, that’s a credit for them, not a knock on us. They won the basketball game, they deserve the win, and that’s what the scoreboard shows,” Traxler continued.
Part of BG’s success was shutting down Reynolds. He only scored five points on two field goals in the second half.
“He’s a great player. He’s tall, he can shoot it and he can get to the basket. All the credit to him,” Newcomer said.
“We made a defensive switch in the second half. We put Jabari on him. Jabari is a little bit longer, he was able to keep him contained, get a hand up on his shots. I think we limited him in the second half.”
Reynolds is now 19 points away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
“He is a great player. He is one of the best players that I’ve ever coached. He can go inside, he can go outside, he can hit threes, he can go off the dribble, and he has the ability to change the game defensively,” Traxler said.
“He’s also a fierce competitor and is hurting right now just like the rest of our guys are.”
In addition, Brady Ziegler had eight points and eight rebounds, Hayden Wickard had five points and four assists, Casey Frank scored four points and Kyler Heiserman added two points for Elmwood.
For BG, Jack Suelzer scored eight points and Jake Amspoker scored seven.
Traxler said getting the opportunity to take on the Bobcats will pay off, win or lose.
“I think more than anything what this game told us is we can come to a good Division I school, go on the road, and have them on the ropes. We make a couple plays down the stretch, and we win,” Traxler said.
“This is why we have them. We knew we have a good team this year, we knew we wanted to challenge our guys in our non-league schedule, and when the opportunity arose to get them and with Mason taking over the program and he is really turning it around and their kids are buying in.
“I knew this was going to be a fun, tournament like atmosphere and that is exactly what we got. We just came up on the short end of the stick,” Traxler said.
Meanwhile, Newcomer and the BG staff are looking forward to getting coach Roth back.
“We miss him absolutely. We are trying to hold it down for him while he’s gone. He’s got a pretty serious thing going on with his daughter,” Newcomer said.
“I grew up with him, I grew up with his wife, so it’s good to hold it down while he is gone, but we’re ready for him to come back. We need our leader back.”
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)