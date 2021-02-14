Connor Rogowski knew he had something special watching his hockey team celebrate in the locker room.
“We finally came out, and did what we know we could do all year,” the Bowling Green High School coach said after the game.
The Bobcats capped off an emotional regular season with an emphatic 4-1 win over conference foe Perrysburg Sunday at Slater Family Ice Arena. The Bobcats avenged their loss to the Yellow Jackets on Feb. 5.
“We came out. We had a lot of positive energy on and off the bench. We gave it a really good effort,” Rogowski said. “We brought the physicality to our game. That’s exactly what we’ve been preaching all year, and exactly what we’ve been trying to put together all year, and we finally did it. It’s a really good feeling.”
Bowling Green and Perrysburg were scoreless after the first period. The Bobcats got on the board first, one minute into the second with a goal from Nick Powers. He was assisted by Shane Cassin and Easton Schick.
The Jackets answered two minutes later with their lone goal of the afternoon. The score came on the power play courtesy of Logan Maynor.
Cassin was the MVP of the match, leading Bowling Green with two goals, both of which came in the third period. His first goal came five minutes into the final frame, this time with Powers setting up his teammate to make the score 2-1 Bobcats. Cassin also scored a late game empty netter with just more than a minute left to play, sealing the victory.
“We’ve been battling with them all year. So to finally beat them, it feels good ,” Cassin said of Perrysburg.
The one non-Cassin goal in the third came from Luke Johnson. The forward netted the puck with less than five minutes to play. The junior was assisted by Brayden Clauson.
“We had a few breakdowns out there. We just got outworked in the third period,” Perrysburg head coach Kevin Fisher said.
“It came down to a gut check, and Bowling Green had the heart. You can’t take your foot off the gas with anybody, and especially not with a team that gritty. Hopefully it’s a learning lesson going into the playoffs.”
Rogowski believes there is an added sense of accomplishment beating a conference opponent to close out the season.
“There’s not a better time to come together, and not a better way that we could have,” Rogowski said.
The Bobcats finish the regular season 9-17-2, placing sixth in the Red Division of the Northwest Hockey Conference. The team begins postseason at Tam-O Wednesday at 6 p.m. where they face Anthony Wayne. If the Bobcats win, they would face Perrysburg Saturday in a rematch for a spot in the district semifinals.