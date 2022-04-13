ANTHONY WAYNE 5, BOWLING GREEN 3
In both softball teams’ Northern Lakes League opener, Bowling Green scored three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead, but Anthony Wayne bounced back with four in the fourth and held on to win, 5-3.
BG had one hit off AW starting pitcher Kat Myers and two off Brooklyn Patchen, but it was not enough.
Getting hits for the Bobcats were Katelyn Ziems, Mackenna Fry and Meghan Kramp.
Ziems started in the circle for BG, striking out three, walking one, allowing eight hits and five runs through four innings.
Kramp closed the final three innings, walking two and allowing two hits but giving up no runs.
For AW, Meyers struck out five, walked two, allowed one hit and two runs, and Patchen, who got the win, struck out 13, walked two, gave up two hits and one run.
Abby Meyer was 3-for-3 with a triple and double for AW, Trinity Nowicki doubled, and Abi Kenelly was 2-for-3.
Kennedy Cowan, Kat Meyers, Lilly Campbell and Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman had base hits for AW.
BOWLING GREEN 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
HOLLAND — Bowling Green sophomore Aaron Hershberger’s fight at second singles was the difference between the Bobcats tennis team winning and losing Tuesday at Springfield.
Hershberger went on to defeat Springfield’s Jimmy Kleshinski, 7-5, 7-6 (3), and as a result, the Bobcats won the Northern Lakes League team match, 3-2.
“In the most contested match of the day at second singles, BG’s Hershberger approached the net many times and was successful in taking the first set 7-5,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Hershberger jumped out quickly in the second set, 5-2. Kleshinski made a nice comeback to go ahead 6-5. Hershberger was able to hold serve and get to the tie-break.
“In the tiebreak, after losing the first point, Hershberger was able to approach the net and hit some nice passing shots. He was able to win the tie-break, 7-3,” Drumm continued.
Another highly contested match was battled by juniors Theodore Bock and Jonas Kendrick at first doubles; their win was another big step in the team win.
Bock and Kendrick defeated Ben Cubberly and Connor Gilles 7-6 (3), 6-4. Again, it took another tiebreaker.
“At first doubles, Bock and Kendrick went back and forth with Cubberly and Gilles to force a tiebreak in the first set,” Drumm said.
“At 3-3 in the tiebreak Cubberly hit a ball that barely cleared the net and spun back to his side. Bock spotted the ball and deftly reached over the net to contact the ball for the winner.
“Bock and Kendrick were able to cruise after that crucial point to win the set. They were able to get one break in the second set to secure the second set and the win,” coach Drumm continued.
BG’s other win was at second doubles as Paul Guo and Jason Lin defeated Springfield’s Evan Howard and Jacob White, 6-4, 6-1.
In first singles, Springfield’s Max Kufner defeated BG’s Mathias Drumm, 6-1, 6-1, and at third singles the Blue Devils’ Tim Cox defeated the Bobcats’ Dave Tyson, 6-0, 6-0.
LAKE 14, FOSTORIA 0
FOSTORIA — Lake freshman pitcher Sarah Patrick pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Flyers defeated Fostoria, 14-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball tilt Tuesday.
Patrick struck out five and walked one through five innings, tossing 69 pitches, including 45 for strikes while facing 19 batters.
Abbie Rymers led Lake at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs and Alivia King had a double and three RBIs.
Kylee Pietrzak was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jessie Materni was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Addison Boehm was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Diem Isbell was 2-for-4. Isbell also had a stolen base.
The Flyers scored two runs in the first inning but broke loose for nine runs in the second to take a quick 11-0 lead. They added three more runs in the fifth.
OTSEGO 11, JACKSON COUNTY 3
SOUTH CAROLINA — On a spring trip, Riley Rowe drove in four runs on three hits as Otsego defeated Jackson County, 11-3, Tuesday. Rowe drove in runs on a single in the fourth and a triple in the sixth.
Lexi North got the win in the circle, striking out 13, walking none and allowing three hits and three runs over seven innings. She threw 82 pitches, including 58 for strikes.
Rowe was 3-for-4 at the plate, North was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Kiana Dingledine was 2-for-3 with a triple and Moira Yaney was 2-for-3.
Makayla Dingledine belted a double and had a sacrifice fly RBI, and Ashtyn Gregory, Evelyn Rider and Chesney Kuron had base hits for the Knights.
In their second game Tuesday, Otsego scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Elmire, 3-2, as North got the win.
PERRYSBURG 5, SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 1
PERRYSBURG—Perrysburg senior pitcher Ben Robeson spread out eight hits as the Yellow Jackets defeated Sylvania Northview, 5-1, in the Northern Lakes League opener.
Robeson threw 88 pitches, including 57 for strikes, and he struck out two, walked one, but allowed just one run over seven innings, facing 28 batters in a complete-game victory.
Avery Hunt led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Robeson had a base hit and two RBIs.
Also getting base hits for Perrysburg were T.J. Takats, Ryan Thompson and Max Heltsel.
Thompson, Andrew Hunt and Connor Walendzak reached two times apiece on walks, and Walendzak had two stolen bases and brothers Andrew Hunt and Avery Hunt had one stolen base each.
Waldendzak was also hit by a pitch and Kanyon Gagich had an RBI sacrifice fly.
EASTWOOD 18, SWANTON 2
SWANTON — Eastwood sophomore pitcher Andrew Badenhop threw a five-inning complete game no-hitter as the Eagles defeated Swanton, 18-2, Tuesday.
The Eagles scored in every inning, dishing out six runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Badenhop had a team-high three RBIs as the Eagles improved to 5-0. Ethan Recker was 2-for-4 and Isaac Cherry was 2-for-3 for Eastwood, which had eight hits.
Swanton scored its two runs in the fourth, taking advantage of Eastwood errors. The Eagles and Bulldogs committed three errors each.
LAKE 15, ELMWOOD 0
BLOOMDALE — Lake pitcher Drew Tajblik allowed just four hits as the Flyers defeated Elmwood, 15-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Monday.
Michael Tolles led Lake at the plate with two doubles, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Cam Hoffman was 2-for-2 with a double, RBI, and he reached twice on walks.
Richie Hayward was 3-for-3 and had three stolen bases, Connor Moore was 3-for-4, Noah Robie was 2-for-4, and Cody Alvarez and Matt Perry had base hits for Lake.
EASTWOOD 11, WOODMORE 0
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood junior pitcher Ethan Rapp gave up just one hit as the Eagles opened Northern Buckeye Conference play Monday with an 11-0 five-inning rout over Woodmore.
Junior Case Boos was 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Eastwood and his senior brother Lake Boos was 2-for-3.
The Eagles, which had 11 hits, scored in every inning, getting one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, and adding two more in the fifth.