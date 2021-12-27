It became apparent after the first period that Bowling Green was going to outskate Olentangy Orange.
At Slater Family Ice Arena Monday, the Bobcats opened the Holly Daze Tournament with a comeback 5-2 win over the Pioneers. However, it took nearly a period for the Bobcats to get on track.
BG, ranked 10th in the first statewide coaches’ poll, improves to 12-4.
Orange struck blood first, scoring twice in the first eight minutes to take a 2-0 lead, but the Bobcats slowly proceeded to wear the Pioneers down, scoring five goals unanswered over the final 34-plus minutes.
“We went down, we didn’t panic, and we just went back to what we were meant to do. We played Bobcat hockey tonight,” said BG coach Connor Rogowski.
Eight different BG players provided points for the Bobcats, led by senior forward Brayden Clauson’s two goals. Clauson said his team remained focused despite the two-goal deficit early in the game.
“We do what we usually do. We keep grinding in the corners and then just everyone does their job and we came out with a W,” Clauson said.
The Bobcats were without seven players, mostly due to COVID protocols, including starting senior goaltender Gavin Sudlow. The Bobcats still had enough players for three lines, but only four defensive players.
“When you have your starting goaltender out, you have a lot of your defense out, your top scorer out, it’s not easy,” Rogowski said.
“But you have to work harder, you have to push through it, and we knew that with the guys we had in the locker room we can still give ourselves a great chance to win the game,” Rogowski continued.
“We knew coming into this game that we are going to have to work harder. and we are going to have work better as a team tonight.”
The Bobcats outshot the Pioneers, 38-15. Stepping up in goal were sophomores Cade Contris and Matthew Brinkman, who split time, combining for 13 saves.
“It was huge that they could step up and do their job. They gave up a couple goals, but the team came together,” Clauson said.
Orange’s first goal was on a 25-foot shot by center Gabe Headlee, assisted by right wing Mason Griffin just 24 seconds after the opening faceoff.
Wade Vellky scored unassisted with 7:14 remaining in the first for the Pioneers’ second goal.
BG senior forward Luke Johnson got the Bobcats on the board scoring on an assist from freshman forward Rhett Winger with 1:03 remaining in the first.
Clauson, after getting off five shots in the first few minutes of the second period, scored on a power play goal, assisted by Johnson with 10:28 to tie the score at 2-2.
“I was in the right place at the right time, and it just ended up in the back of the net,” Clauson said.
BG senior forward Bryce Ebersbach’s 20-foot shot was defended by Orange goalie Kyle Diehr, but Johnson caught the rebound and sent the puck back into the net, putting BG up for good, 3-2, with 11:11 remaining.
Ebersbach and junior defenseman Caden Wisnewski were both credited with assists on Johnson’s goal.
By that time, it was apparent the Bobcats were controlling the flow of the game against the Pioneers, who barely had enough skaters for two lines and were having difficulty keeping pace.
“We knew that outworking them was the way we were going to be successful tonight. We started to do that, we started to work them down low in their end, and we were successful,” Rogowski said.
“We were going to get pucks out, get pucks deep, ride them down low and get shots to the net and that’s what we started to do, and it started working out in our favor,” the BG coach continued.
BG sophomore forward Cooper Feehan scored on a 25-foot shot, assisted by junior defenseman Easton Shick, to put the Bobcats up 4-2 with 9:50 remaining.
The final insurance goal was scored by Clauson, assisted by Feehan, with 2:07 on the clock.
The annual Holly Daze Tournament, hosted by BG and Findlay hockey, involves eight teams, four from the Northwest District and four from the Central District.
BG takes on Cincinnati Moeller at 11 a.m. and Dublin Jerome at 7 p.m., both on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Bobcats face New Albany at 2 p.m. All of the Bobcats’ games are at Slater.
Orange is ranked seventh in the Columbus district and Jerome, state runners-up in 2019, is ranked ninth.
Perrysburg also won its first Holly Daze Tournament game Monday, beating Jerome, 3-1, at the Cube in Findlay.
Center Mackeane Hanley scored two goals for the Yellow Jackets, 4-8-2. Alex Wilhelm scored once and Sam Yonker was the winning goalie.