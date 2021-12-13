PEMBERVILLE — It was raining three-point shots at Eastwood High School Monday night.
Bowling Green made 16 of 21 three-point shots — shooting 76% from behind the arc, and held off Eastwood, 76-71, in a non-league matchup.
“I think it was our energy, honestly. The rim was like ‘this big’ tonight,” said BG senior guard Ryan Jackson. “We were feeling it tonight. I think our energy coming into the game was we were ready to go.
“I think we played to the best of our ability like we know how, and it really showed on the court,” Jackson continued.
It was not just the starters dropping in long-range missiles — eight different Bobcats hit a shot from behind the arc.
BG junior guard Brock Hastings hit four treys on his way to scoring 17 points, sophomore guard Brayden Freeman connected on four treys en route to his 16 points and Jackson scored 13 points with one trey.
The third quarter saw BG hit seven field goals, all from behind the arc, in scoring 22 points. The Bobcats did make one free throw in that quarter in building a 55-38 lead.
The Bobcats’ shooting percentage from behind the arc was better than inside the arc, where they were 9-for-29 (31%) and from the free throw line, where they made 10 of 16 (63%). Overall, the Bobcats shot 50% from the field (25 for 50).
“We were due for a game. We knew we could shoot the basketball and we have not shot the ball well to start the year,” BG coach Mason Roth said. “We scored well, but not shot well, and I told the guys at some point it is going to happen. Thankfully tonight it was the night.”
The Eagles hit five fourth quarter treys, including three by junior guard Case Boos, and scored 33 points to make it a two-possession game in the final 30 seconds.
“I give BG credit. They came out very aggressive and not one or two guys looking to shoot the three, they kind of put on a three-point barrage,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said.
“I think my guys worked their tail off. We turned it into a barrage ourselves and we put ourselves into a position and to be honest I thought we had a couple chances there if the ball bounces the right way,” Henline continued.
“And we just couldn’t stop the bleeding. Every time we’d get a bucket it would seem like we were trading twos for threes.”
It was also about the Bobcat defense. Roth credited Jackson for holding Eastwood’s top scorer, senior guard Jacob Meyer, to six points. Jackson and Hastings led BG with three steals apiece.
“Ryan did a great job on him. It was a team defensive effort,” Roth said. “I’m really proud of our guys. They’re great kids and they work hard.”
Jackson added, “He’s (Meyer) a really good player. We knew that coming into the game and we knew that we were going to have to make other people score the ball.
“I was guarding but we had other people as well helping me out,” Jackson added.
Roth was not so pleased with his team’s defensive effort in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, at the end defensively we got a little a little lackadaisical,” Roth said. “We guarded well for 20 minutes and then we decided to fall asleep.”
Eastwood senior center Gavin DeWese led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds, including 12 points in the third quarter, despite fouling out in the final minute of play.
Case Boos scored 15, senior guard Lake Boos scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and junior guard Tristan Schuerman came off the bench to score 10.
Junior forward Brady Weaver scored three points and senior guard Jacob Limes had two points and three steals.
Eastwood shot 44% (24-for-55) from the field and 16-for-20 from the charity stripe, including making all 14 free throws in the second half.
Eastwood outrebounded BG, 31-27, and the Eagles had 13 turnovers to the Bobcats’ 12.
For the Bobcats, sophomore guard Jake Amspoker scored eight points and junior forward Jabari Conway scored seven.
Junior forward Nate Kress scored six and senior guard Zach Furnas and senior forward Jack Suelzer scored three apiece.
For BG, it was their second win against three losses. They are coming off an 83-38 loss to Sylvania Northview in Northern Lakes League play on Friday. This one was partly for coach Roth.
“First of all, I’ve been off for a while. My wife had a kid on Tuesday night. Friday night did not have a good taste in our mouth,” Roth said. “We kind of got our butts whipped a little bit.
“The schedule is not easy. These guys (Eastwood) are really good, too, and we told them, ‘You guys have to come out with some intensity.’
“We are trying to change the program around, trying to change the mindset and it’s got be with intensity,” Roth continued.
For Eastwood, it is their first loss after opening with four straight wins.
“It’s a wake-up call for us and that is what we talked to the kids about. You can’t fault the effort. We have just got to get better at what we are doing,” Henline said.