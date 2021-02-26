SYLVANIA — The Bowling Green High School hockey season finished Friday night as the Bobcats fell 4-2 to St. Francis, which is No. 2 in the state, in the district semifinals at Tam-O-Shanter.
“This season, anyway you look at it, was a roller coaster for our team. We faced so much adversity this year. Every time we got back on track, we faced something else,” Bowling Green coach Connor Rogowski.
“They never gave up. All the adversity, they persevered through it, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I could not be more proud of this team.”
The Bobcats answered their state ranked opponents’ first two goals of the match, keeping things interesting.
After the Knights got on the board first with a Chris Meyer goal, Luke Johnson, continuing his stellar postseason play, scored a shorthanded goal with more than 12 minutes remaining in the second period, bringing things to a 1-1 equilibrium.
“I was just so excited to score a goal in this big of a game. The district semis, it’s huge. Once I popped that in, we tried to keep that going,” Johnson said.
After the Knights went ahead on a Devon Homier goal with less than four minutes in the second period, Bowling Green went into the locker room down one.
The Bobcats needed less than a minute to open the third period with a tying goal. Shane Cassin’s score equalized at 2-2, and the juggernaut St. Francis began to sweat.
“You have to stay on (St. Francis). The second shift after we score a goal is the most important shift. (We had to) just keep the energy up. We didn’t score another goal but I think the rest of the game we worked hard,” Cassin said.
The Knights’ offense proved too much, pulling away from Bowling Green in the final period with two goals. With the teams tied less than 12 minutes remaining in the third period, the Knights went ahead with 11:36 remaining on a goal from Nick Mack.
Homier iced the match with his second goal of the night and the fourth for the Knights with 6:55 left to play.
The Bobcats lose only three seniors on their roster, returning a large majority of their team headlined by a strong junior class that includes Johnson, Cassin, and goalie Gavin Sudlow.
“I’m excited for our entire team next year. We have a lot to build on, and we’ll be back. We’ll be better, and I told them after the game we’re not going to have this feeling next year,” Rogowski said.