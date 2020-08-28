Bowling Green and Eastwood squared off Thursday in volleyball. The Bobcats lost the first set, but recovered to win the next three and take the match 3-1.
The slow start for Bowling Green was reflected by their 25-10 loss in the first set. The tone of the game then shifted dramatically, as the Bobcats won the next two sets by scores of 25-15, 25-19, before rallying for a 25-23 victory.
Bowling Green is now 2-0 on the year while Eastwood begins their season 0-1.
“We played slow out the gate, a little timid, a little shy. It was a little slow to start because it was the first home game jitters,” Bowling Green head coach Deb Mathias said
“But by the second game, they turned it back on. They played tough in the end.”
The first set began with the Eagles jumping out to an early 5-0 lead. The visitors would continue their controlling play after the Bobcats called a timeout with the score 11-3. Eastwood’s lead stretched to 22-8 before winning the set by 15 points.
The rest of the match was a very different story.
Bowling Green began the set on a tone-setting 4-0 run. The Bobcats extended their lead to 11-4 when Eastwood took its first timeout of the contest. Bowling Green 16-5 when the Eagles called their second timeout.
The third set would be much more competitive. Both teams would go back and forth in a set that featured seven lead changes. The play would finally break the Bobcats’ way when the score was tied at 17. Consecutive points by Bowling Green forced Eastwood to call timeout. The Bobcats then scored two more points to create a cushion, from which they would close at 25-19.
The critical set saw Bowling Green work from behind. Similar to the first set, the Eagles jumped out to an early 9-3 lead. Eastwood looked poised to take the set, leading 17-11 when Bowling Green called a timeout.
“Eastwood’s always a pretty good team. Jeff (Beck) always gets them ready. He’s a good coach,” Mathias said.
The Eagles managed to stave off the Bobcats for some time, but the home team kept crawling back. Bowling Green tied the set at 18 to make for some exciting remaining serves. Each time Eastwood went ahead, the Bobcats had an answer. The next five Eagles’ points were followed by Bowling Green equalizers, until the score read 23-23.
The Bobcats scored on the next two serves to win the set and match.
“I’m proud of them, they finished strong,” Mathias said.
Leading the way for the Bobcats was Emily Rife, who had 17 kills in the match. Rife also chipped in 15 digs and three solo blocks.
The Bobcats will travel to Tontogany on Saturday to face the Otsego Knights in what Mathias considers to be a big rivalry game. Northern Lakes League play begins the following Tuesday at Northview.
Eastwood meanwhile returns home Saturday to host Defiance.
Bowling Green
Emily Rife- 17 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs
Sophie Twigg- 5 kills, 1 block, 7 aces, 11 digs
Darby Studer- 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Lilith Fletcher- 19 digs
JV with the 2-0 win: 25-11, 25-23
Kora Rollins- 6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace
Lindsay Eisel- 3 aces, 2 digs
Kenzie Spangenberg- 1 kill, 10 digs
Eastwood
Anna Ramlow: 34 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills
Brenna Moenter: 23 kills, 9 digs
Sheridan Schuerman: 14 digs
Morgan McMillan: 12 kills
JV lost in 2: 11-25 23-25