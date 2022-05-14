NAPOLEON — Bowling Green had two champions at the Northern Lakes League girls track meet Friday — Maddie O’Dell in the 100 hurdles and Brynn Depinet in the pole vault.
O’Dell finished the hurdles in 16.25, besting Perrysburg’s Ava Kincaid, who was second in 16.54.
“Maddie has been running well all year and as a senior finally got that 100 hurdles championship that she has been wanting,” BG coach Scott Wongrowski said.
“She looked real strong running away with that there. She can really move out there and she is really focused on her form over hurdles, and her speed has coming along extra this year and it’s been fun to watch.”
Depinet cleared 10 feet, eight inches to outjump second place Sophia Schneider (AW), who cleared 10-4. Wongrowski says Depinet continues to up her game.
“Brynn is getting onto some bigger poles. We are really looking for an impressive showing from her going into the districts and regionals and hopefully onto the state meet,” Wongrowski said.
“She is a really big student of her craft and really pushing herself to try and get the best out of herself every day.
“She went Saturday off to practice pole vault as well. She vaulted on Wednesday, ran on Friday and back to another vault practice on Saturday.
“Brynn has been really impressive. She pushes herself so much and so well. I know she is not happy with just a league championship. She wants to go further and further,” Wongrowski added.
In the boys meet, BG’s Kadin Shank won the 300 hurdles, finishing in 41.23 to outdistance second place Alex Stambaugh from Maumee, who finished in 42.59.
Wongrowski says Shank’s effort is partly a testament to the BG hurdle team as a unit.
“I give a shout out to my hurdle coaches — they’ve built a really strong program, something we can really lean on out of the BG hurdle squad,” Wongrowski said.
“Kadin Shank is a junior, and he just went after it and it was really impressive. He beat everybody by at least 10 meters and just ran away with the race.
“In the rest of the hurdle races, we qualified six people in the four total races and that was really fun. Matt Gerwin and Nick Gaskins are really running well as seniors. The hurdle squad really showed up for us.”
In the 110 hurdles, Gerwin (15.97) finished second to Napoleon’s Joshua Mack (15.69).