BG Findlay Football

Findlay's Javonte Hill (3) catches a touchdown pass of BG's Brock Hastings in the fourth quarter.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

For Bowling Green, it was about containing Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery at Bobcat Stadium Friday night.

The hype in Northwest Ohio has been around Montgomery and his older brother, 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, an Ohio State commit.

0
0
0
0
0