For Bowling Green, it was about containing Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery at Bobcat Stadium Friday night.
The hype in Northwest Ohio has been around Montgomery and his older brother, 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, an Ohio State commit.
Ryan Montgomery threw for four touchdown passes, but with four minutes remaining in the game, BG trailed by just two, 21-19. BG had kept Montgomery contained enough to remain within one possession.
“The kids played hard up front, we tried to give them some different looks and use our speed up front,” BG second-year coach Josh Wade said.
Two of Montgomery’s TD passes came in the final four minutes, giving Findlay a 35-19 win. The Trojans get their first win of the season, while BG falls to 1-2.
BG just trailed by just a touchdown at halftime, too.
“You know, it was a 7-0 ballgame,” Wade said. “I don’t think anybody in the northwest part of Ohio ever thought we’d be in this game except for us.
“We know we have a good team. We just have to work on finishing.”
For BG, senior quarterback Kadin Shank completed 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and one TD, but he had two interceptions.
Brock Hastings caught four passes for 74 yards, Ja’ceous Shannon had catches for 44 yards, Ashton Studer had two catches for 21 yards, and Evan Brandt had three catches for 17 yards.
Peyton Harris carried the ball 19 times for 96 yards and two TDs, Shank ran 10 times for 30 yards, and Shannon had seven carries for 26 yards.
Wade was impressed with his squad that put up 297 total yards and scored 19 points against Findlay, who fell to Anthony Wayne, 9-6, and to Perrysburg, 49-21 in previous matchups.
“We’ve got good players at BG,” Wade said. “I’m proud of the way we battled. Last week we were at 7-0 (at halftime in 28-0 loss to Eastwood) and we kind of laid an egg a little bit.
“But this week, we battled, Man. I’m proud of our guys, but I hate losing. We just love winning out here.”
In scoring, Shank threw a five-yard TD pass to Shannon, and Harris scored on a 12-yard run and three-yard run. Senior kicker Sydney Maas added two conversion kicks and is now 7-for-8 on the season.