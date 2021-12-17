Jabari Conway scored 14 points to lead Bowling Green to their first Northern Lakes League victory, 51-44, over visiting Anthony Wayne Friday.
BG led by just one, 26-25, at halftime, but the Bobcats outscored the Generals 25-19 in the second half to secure the win.
BG’s second straight win evens its record to 3-3 overall and the Bobcats are 1-2 in the NLL. AW falls to 2-4 and 0-3.
For BG, Ryan Jackson scored nine, Evan Brandt and Brock Hastings scored eight apiece, and Zach Furnas, Jake Amspoker, and Nate Kress added four points each.
AW guards Jacob Copley and Parker Schofield led the Generals with 13 points each, Collin Parker scored nine points, Austin Schmenk scored six and Evan Ray added three points.
ELMWOOD-FOSTORIA BOYS
FOSTORIA — Bryce Reynolds had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Elmwood to a 60-47 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria Friday.
The Royals improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the NBC, while the Redmen fall to 1-3 and 1-2.
Elmwood led 44-40 entering the fourth quarter but closed on a 16-7 run to defeat Fostoria.
For the Royals, Kade Lentz scored 16 points, Kyler Heiserman scored 13, Brady Ziegler scored six and Hayden Wickard had two points and six rebounds.
Will Sorensen did not score for Elmwood, but he had four assists.
Jordan Ferguson led Fostoria with 20 points, Zach Ward and Lakai Robinson scored nine apiece, and Machi Johnson scored three points.
Kristian Stokes, Gavin Miller and Jared Durst provided two points each for the Redmen.
DANBURY-LAKOTA BOYS
DANBURY—In Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action, Danbury defeated Lakota 54-48.
For the Lakers, it is their first win against five losses, and they improve to 1-2 in the River while Lakota is winless in three games, including two conference games.
The Raiders led 36-35 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lakers outscored Lakota 19-12 over the final eight minutes.
Blake Barker led Danbury with 21 points, Grayson Clark scored 14 and Bradley Murray scored 12 points.
Elijah Hatfield scored four points and Danny Harris added three points for the Lakers.
Cam Burley scored 16 to lead Lakota, J. Matz added 10 points, A.J. Lindsay scored nine points, and Jaden Claburn scored five points.
Kinzer Dussell scored four points and Logan Streacker and Collin Zender added two points each for the Raiders.