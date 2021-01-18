The Bowling Green High School hockey team fell to Northview High School 5-0 Monday afternoon at Slater Family Ice Arena.
The game was the Bobcats’ fourth in as many nights, ending a three-game winning streak that began over the weekend against Anthony Wayne and culminated in a 4-1 victory over St. John’s.
“The resilience of this team to overcome the obstacles that we’ve faced. This weekend has been great,” head coach Connor Rogowski said. “I think that we came out tired. I think that we didn’t play up to our potential, but that’s no excuse.”
BG goalie Gavin Sudlow put on a solid performance despite the outcome. The junior saved 45 shots out of a total 50 on goal, good enough for a save percentage of 90%. The Bowling Green defense also blocked 16 shots in the game.
“(Gavin) definitely kept us in the game today. His performances have gotten better and better. He played great and kept us in the game. That’s what we need to get a win,” Rogowski said.
The Bobcats by comparison only managed 17 shots on goal. Bowling Green also found themselves on the power play twice, compared to being on the penalty kill five times.
The Wildcats got on the board first with 1:01 left to play in the first period when David Crandall scored a goal. Griffin Muir and Benny Seals assisted on Crandall’s goal.
Less than two minutes into the second period, Northview extended the lead when Camren Horvath found the back of the net on a spectacular top shelf goal. Horvath was assisted by Josh Bisson and Trystan Harrell.
The Wildcats pushed the lead to 3-0 with 6:31 left in the second period behind Trystan Harrell’s goal.
Things got out of hand in the final minute of the game as Northview added two garbage time goals to seal the victory. Crandall assisted Riley Ames, who scored a goal with 47 seconds remaining. Moments later, Horvath added to his goal tally when he found the back of the net with 14 seconds left in the game, making it 5-0 Wildcats.
The Bobcats will have a rematch against Northview on Friday at Tam-O-Shanter. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.