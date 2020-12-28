The Bowling Green High School boys’ ice hockey team fell 3-0 to Talawanda High School Monday night at Slater Family Ice Arena.
The team was without head coach Jamie Ruffner, who is battling stage four colon cancer. In his place on the bench was assistant Connor Rogowski.
“We out-shot them, we out-hit them, and we outplayed them. They just had a good goalie and we couldn’t get it in the back of the net,” Rogowski said.
Neither team could find the back of the net during the first period. Both Bowling Green and Talawanda had several looks, all proving fruitless. The Braves quickly broke the offensive silence 13 seconds into the second period. The goal came from Parker Geshan, with Grady Holmes assisting on the power play.
The Bobcats were hurt by penalties, with five different players spending a combined 10 minutes in the penalty box.
Talawanda’s second goal came with 7:51 left in the third period. The goal again was from Geshan, with the assist from Holmes.
Just nine seconds later, the Braves scored again. This time, it was Ben Shrider who found the back of the net, with the assist going to Reid Benamati.
“Just because we didn’t find the back of the net, doesn’t mean we had a bad game. We played well, and we’ll take that into tomorrow,” Rogowski said.
The match is a part of the Northwest Ohio Hockey Holly-Daze tournament. The invitational tournament is an event put on by Bowling Green and Findlay high schools. Other participating schools include Perrysburg and the aforementioned Findlay, as well as schools from Columbus, Cincinnati and across Ohio. Games take place through Wednesday.
The Bobcats next face New Albany High School from the Columbus area today. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. Later that day, BG faces Archbishop Moeller High School from Cincinnati at 6 p.m.
Lastly, the Bobcats play Olentangy High School Wednesday at 2 p.m.